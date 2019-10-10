IPL 2020: 4 players from CPL 2019 that IPL teams should target in the auction

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 10 Oct 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The Carribean Premier League always brings with it exciting matches and closely fought contests. CPL 2019 wasn't an exception as the stars turned on the heat with some class performances.

However, there were also some new and unknown players who made a mark this year. Keeping in mind the IPL 2020 auctions which will be held on 19 December 2019 in Kolkata (the trading window closes on 14 November), here's a list of top CPL 2019 players who should attract the attention of the IPL franchises:

#4 Hayden Walsh

Hayden Walsh

US international Hayden Walsh has been in the news lately. His wickets tally of 19 wickets at a remarkable average of just 11.73 in CPL 2019 for Barbados Tridents has helped him garner praise from the entire cricketing fraternity.

Walsh took those many wickets in only seven matches, the least number of games played by a bowler to make it to the top 10 wicket-takers' list. His 19 wickets helped him finish above Imran Tahir, who stood second with 15.

The leg-break googly bowler has represented USA in eight games in ODIs and T20Is combined, taking a combined tally of six wickets at an impressive average of 21.50. But what can work in Walsh’s favor to get an IPL bid is the fact that two leg-spinners feature in the top five all-time IPL wicket-takers list - Amit Mishra (157 wickets) and Piyush Chawla (150 wickets).

Walsh had come in for special praise from USA head coach Pubudu Dassanayake when he helped the team earn promotion to WCL Division 2 last year. USA finished runner-up in the WCL Division 3 in Oman.

Dassanayke was impressed with Walsh’s hitting abilities as well. “When we looked at him the first time, we all thought he was a good leg-spinner but we were not sure about his batting, even though he came and said that he can bat…But we had a few training sessions in Barbados and match scenarios basically playing a 50-over game on a full field using local players. Every scenario we played, he was scoring runs," he said.

1 / 4 NEXT