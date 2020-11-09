IPL 2020 Final: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs DC

In a rematch of IPL 2020's Qualifier 1, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash. The Delhi-based franchise qualified for their first IPL final with a comprehensive win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

Defending champions MI have been in red-hot form this year. They topped the IPL 2020 points table in the league stage and followed that up with a clinical display versus the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit in Qualifier 1. Skipper Rohit Sharma will expect his men to replicate the same performance at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians start as the favorites to win this contest as they have recorded a hat-trick of wins over the Capitals this year. The 4-time winners trounced the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise twice in the first round and then completed a hat-trick in the playoffs.

Still, the Delhi Capitals do have some momentum on their side, having defeated an in-form SRH in their previous match. Dubai will host the IPL 2020 final, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

MI vs DC pitch report

The Qualifier 1 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals was also played at the Dubai International Stadium. The pitch favored the batsmen and the quick bowlers as MI posted 200 runs on the board in 20 overs.

The fans will hope for a better performance from the DC bowlers in Dubai. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 games played at this venue.

T20 matches played: 92

Advertisement

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 53 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 158

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 Final between MI and DC

The IPL 2020 final will happen under the clear skies of Dubai. The temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening, while the humidity levels will be 66%.