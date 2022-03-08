IPL 2022: 5 T20 World Cup heroes who will not take part in IPL 15

The 2021 T20 World Cup was always bound to play a big part in selection for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The marquee ICC event, which was won by Australia, saw several star performers bag deals at the IPL auction, which was held last month in Bengaluru.

The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh and Trent Boult bagged lucrative deals, while other understated players like Dwaine Pretorius and Daryl Mitchell also bound buyers in the auction. However, on the other end of the spectrum, a few cricketers who starred in the T20 World Cup saw their names in the unsold bracket at the end of the IPL 2022 auction.

Here are five T20 World Cup heroes who will not be a part of IPL 2022.

#5 Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Charith Asalanka is undergoing a slightly rough patch right now, with a disappointing T20I series in Australia followed by inconsistent returns against India. However, the 24-year-old is clearly one of the brightest talents in Sri Lanka and has already been elevated to the role of vice-captain in certain formats.

Asalanka was Sri Lanka's standout batter in the T20 World Cup, amassing 231 runs in six matches at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 147.13. Although the team flattered to deceive and failed to qualify for the knockouts, they put up fighting performances against opposition like South Africa. And Asalanka was at the forefront of their charge.

Sri Lankan batters haven't often been picked in the IPL, but Asalanka's youth and prowess against spin could've gone in his favor. With his teammate and fellow middle-order southpaw Bhanuka Rajapaksa finding an IPL side despite his fitness concerns, the former U19 captain can consider himself unlucky.

#4 Adil Rashid (England)

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

Adil Rashid has played a massive part in England's white-ball resurgence since the 2015 ODI World Cup. Often playing as the sole frontline spinner, he has consistently picked up wickets in the middle overs.

Even in the T20 World Cup, Rashid was excellent for England. He scalped a four-wicket haul against the defending champions (at the time) West Indies and bowled tight spells against Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While he was a touch expensive in the semi-final against New Zealand, the leg-spinner ended the tournament with nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.53.

However, as he often has in the past, Rashid went unsold in the IPL auction. His indifferent displays for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 probably went against him, with few teams having the freedom to play an overseas spinner in their playing XI.

#3 Adam Zampa (Australia)

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

As mentioned earlier, IPL franchises have often relied on domestic talent in the spin department, unless the overseas player is as talented as a Rashid Khan. Apart from Rashid, another leg-spinner from a top international team in Adam Zampa saw no takers in the 2022 auction.

Australia's leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup, Zampa finished with 13 scalps at an economy rate of 5.81. Many felt he should've been adjudged the Player of the Tournament ahead of David Warner, with even Australian captain Aaron Finch echoing the sentiment.

But Zampa, who left the Royal Challengers Bangalore midway through the last IPL season, will not feature this year. The 29-year-old later came out and stated that his withdrawal history may have been one of the reasons behind his failure to garner a bid.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan has never been one to fetch massive bids in the IPL auction, but he has been a staple of the league over the years. The former Bangladesh captain has contributed with both bat and ball, with his accurate left-arm spin in particular being a valuable commodity in T20 cricket.

But Shakib didn't find a buyer in the IPL 2022 auction, with question marks over his availability rumored to be the reason behind his absence. With Bangladesh's international commitments clashing with the IPL schedule, the all-rounder saw no takers at his base price.

Shakib has cited workload management as the reason behind him being slightly unwilling to participate in all of Bangladesh's assignments, drawing the ire of the board president in the process. But without the IPL bio-bubble to contend with, he can afford to take a break or two in the near future.

#1 David Wiese (Namibia)

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia are slowly evolving into a team that can compete with the Test-playing nations, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus and senior players like David Wiese. The experienced all-rounder has shepherded the middle order through sticky situations with his power-hitting abilities and has also taken on the responsibility of bowling tough overs.

Namibia didn't progress from the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup but they showed clear glimpses of the immense potential they possess. Wiese smashed 227 runs at an average of 45.4 and a strike rate of 127.53 to go with his five wickets. He held his nerve in tight games and was always a calming presence in the middle.

Most expected Wiese to pick up a bid or two in the IPL 2022 auction, with him having represented the likes of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. But strangely, the 36-year-old didn't generate much interest. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him called up as a replacement for the lucrative league.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Can Adam Zampa be part of a first-choice IPL playing XI on a regular basis? Yes No 3 votes so far