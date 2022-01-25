IPL 2022 Auction:  3 Kiwi bowlers franchises will target apart from Trent Boult

Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction, franchises will have their hands full working on the players they need to acquire. When it comes to scouting players from New Zealand, prominent names in Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee will already be on the to-buy list of most teams.

While we can speculate that Boult will mostly be re-acquired by the Mumbai Indians, other Kiwi bowlers will look for new homes in IPL 2022. Ferguson and Southee have prior IPL experience. The former could be one of the bigger buys at the auction.

Ahead of the paddle battle that gets underway in February, we take a look at three Kiwi bowlers apart from Trent Boult who will be targeted by teams.

#1 Kyle Jamieson will still be a prized buy

Tall and well-built Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction despite being paid a staggering INR 15 Cr in his maiden outing.

Although he didn't have a breakout tournament like most expected him to, he did play his role with nine wickets in nine games. He also tonked a few runs with his bat.

#2 Neil Wagner can be a steal at the IPL 2022 Auction

Not many would remember Neil Wagner when it comes to the IPL, but left-arm seamers are a boon for teams. Although the challenge for the Kiwi quick would be to reinvent himself in the limited-overs format, his nagging line and lengths along with that heavy ball will make him a threat to most batters. Wagner can be brought in for a steal at the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has played six IPL matches so far and has been miserly with the ball - an economy rate of just 7.00. That's not the sort of numbers that one would associate with the tweaker, but his game IQ and athleticism make him a valuable asset.

Plus, he spent a season with the side that's won the IPL and will know a thing or two about how to peg the CSK big names when he faces-off against them. Expect a side like Rajasthan or Punjab to make a bid for him during the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava