IPL 2022 Auction: 3 unsold overseas wicket-keepers who could return as replacements

The IPL 2022 Auction was held on February 12 and 13, with more than 200 players earning deals from 10 franchises. The organizers categorized the 600 players who made it to the final list into four sections - batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers.

Each team must have at least one wicket-keeper in their squad. But the franchises prefer to keep two-three options so that they have a backup available whenever the primary wicket-keeper is not playing.

Keeping the injuries and the last-minute withdrawals in mind, quite a few unsold players may return to the IPL as replacements. On that note, we will look at the three unsold overseas wicket-keeper batters who are likely to come back to IPL 2022 as replacements.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has a strike rate of more than 140 in international T20 cricket

Heinrich Klaasen surprisingly went unsold at the IPL Auction 2022 although he has a strike rate of more than 140 in the shortest format of the game at the international level. Klaasen knows how to finish the innings well. He can also execute the anchor's role if needed, plus he is a wicket-keeping option.

Although Klaasen is a utility player, none of the franchises bid even ₹50 lakh to sign him at the IPL 2022 Auction. The South African star has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the past.

Speaking of his numbers in T20I cricket, Klaasen has aggregated 449 runs in 25 innings at a strike rate of 142.08. He has registered three fifties, besides hitting 32 fours and 21 sixes in the T20I arena. With the matches set to take place on batter-friendly tracks in Mumbai and Pune, Klaasen could return to the IPL as an injury replacement.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan's rising star Rahmanullah Gurbaz was one of the youngest players present in the auction pool. Gurbaz has done well in T20 cricket, but failed to earn his maiden IPL contract.

The Afghan batter can open the innings and keep the wickets. He recently scored a match-winning ton against Bangladesh. It should not be a surprise if one of the 10 teams considers signing him as a replacement if they need a wicket-keeping option.

#3 Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott was in sensational touch during the 2021-22 Big Bash League season. Playing for the Hobart Hurricanes, he scored heaps of runs, including back-to-back centuries. However, the IPL franchises did not even bid ₹50 lakh to sign the Australian wicket-keeper batter.

In his T20 career, McDermott has played 91 innings, scoring 2,386 runs at a strike rate of more than 130. He has recorded three centuries and 11 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. The Aussie has hit more than 100 sixes in his T20 career.

Considering his form in the most recent BBL, one of the franchises in IPL 2022 may rope him in as a replacement if they require a wicket-keeper batter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee