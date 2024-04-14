IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in tonight's MI vs CSK match

Two of the most successful franchises ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to cross swords in Match 29 of IPL 2024. As per the , the game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

While the leadership mantle has transitioned from the legendary MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya, respectively, the rivalry between the two teams remains fierce.

Mumbai, currently enjoying a two-match winning streak, will be looking to maintain their momentum and solidify their position in the points table. On the other hand, the Super Kings won their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A win for CSK will take them to the second spot on the .

Both teams boast a formidable batting line-up that could put fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium, known for its batting-friendly conditions. Bowlers will need to vary their lines and lengths to avoid the carnage from the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs CSK match.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK against MI - IPL 2023

CSK leader Ruturaj Gaikwad recouped his lost IPL 2024 form in the previous game against a formidable KKR bowling lineup. He starred at the top of the order, anchoring his team to a win by accumulating 67* off 57 balls with the aid of nine fours.

Given how he has performed in previous seasons, the CSK opener has a knack for building consecutive performances after enduring tough starts. He will once again aim to go on a run-making spree and put up a big score against Mumbai.

#2 Shivam Dube (CSK)

Shivam Dube could be a big threat for MI

With his superb six-hitting abilities, Shivam Dube could pose a massive threat to the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. The southpaw had a superlative last season and has been in great touch once again this season.

Dube is currently CSK's highest run-getter, having scored 176 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 160.00. His power game is well-suited for an ordinary spin bowling attack of MI.

Moreover, Dube plays his domestic cricket for Mumbai, meaning he does know a thing or two about batting at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledging his fifty to the crowd

Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable return to competitive cricket as he got a two-ball duck against the Delhi Capitals. However, he left no stone unturned against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), hammering a phenomenal 17-ball half-century.

The No.1 T20I-ranked batter just loves batting at the Wankhede Stadium. In the 25 IPL games he has played for MI at his home ground, the flamboyant dasher has mustered 876 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a superb strike rate of 162.22.

Suryakumar attained his stellar touch once again against RCB, and MI would hope that it was the start of something special. CSK bowlers would need to come up with some sort of plan to contain the star MI batter.