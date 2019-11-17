IPL Auction 2020 : 3 unsold players from last season who could fetch a good deal

Eoin Morgan will be aiming to make a comeback in this year's IPL

The auction for the upcoming edition of IPL is just a month away and all the teams have already started laying down their plans for the event. On the 16th of November, the eight franchises declared their list of released and retained players, thereby hinting at their strategy for the upcoming auction.

Every year, a plethora of players register themselves for the IPL auction. However, only a selected pool of talent earns a contract. The unsold players have to continue proving their credentials outside the competition and strengthen their case for a place in the tournament.

In the previous auction, several big names had gone unsold. However, a few of them have worked really hard on their game, meaning that they stand a chance to fetch a good deal this year. Here's a look at the three unsold players from IPL 2019 who can make fetch huge bids in the upcoming auction.

#3 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips can be a valuable addition to the IPL teams

New Zealand’s explosive wicket-keeper batsman, Glenn Phillips had gained the world’s attention during the 2019 Caribbean Premier League. Playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs, the wicket-keeper aggregated 374 runs in 10 matches at a fantastic average of 37.40. He hit three half-centuries that season with his highest score being 87.

Phillips ended the season as his side’s highest run-scorer and he occupied the fourth position in the highest run getters’ list. The right-handed batsman also smashed 42 fours and 15 sixes in 10 matches. His strike rate of 144.96 shows that he can provide a fiery start to the innings.

Thus, he could be a valuable resource for franchises looking for an opening batsman and a player capable of doubling up as a wicket-keeper.

