IPL Auction 2020: 5 top players who could go unsold

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE

Mustafizur Rahman did not feature in IPL 2019

The IPL auction 2020 is just a couple of days away, and the entire cricket universe is awaiting the event with utmost excitement. The eight franchises had announced their respective lists of retained and released players last month and by now, every team management would have prepared their game plan for the auction.

Kolkata will host this year's event which will officially kick off the road to IPL 2020.

Over the years, the IPL auction has produced several surprises. The fans have witnessed several unknown players receiving mega bids, while there have also been instances where legends of the game have gone unsold.

The cricket fraternity expects the IPL 2020 auction to follow the same pattern once again. On that note, here is a look at five top players who could find themselves in the unsold players' list this year.

#5 Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh

Australia’s left-handed middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh captured the cricket world’s attention by winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2008. He stayed a prominent name in the league for quite a while, but has attracted no bids in the auction since 2018.

Though the 36-year-old has not played an IPL match in the last two years, he has kept a base price of ₹1.5 crore for himself. Besides, his last T20I appearance for Australia came way back in January 2016.

Also Read - IPL Auction 2020: List of players who have fetched over ₹10 crore rupees in auction

Thus, Marsh is likely to go unsold once again despite having scored nearly 2,500 runs in the previous IPL tournaments. None of the franchises need a foreign middle-order batsman as they have already stacked up their batting line-ups with some well-established stars.

1 / 5 NEXT