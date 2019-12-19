IPL 2020 Auction: Why it was a smart move by Delhi Capitals to buy Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer can provide the blazing fireworks for Delhi Capitals in the middle order.

The IPL auctions have just ended at Kolkata, and Pat Cummins has captured the headlines for getting a staggering bid of INR 15.5 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR outfit went all out to procure the services of the dynamic Australian, making him the most expensive foreign recruit in IPL history.

But another man who caught the eye of plenty of fans is the talented West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer. The 22-year-old batting sensation was pocketed by the Delhi Capitals for a huge sum of INR 7.75 crore.

While this may seem like a very high price on the surface, deeper examination suggests it was a start move by the Delhi Capitals. They needed a big hitting batsman in the middle order; one of their biggest problems last year was the inability of the lineup to build on the explosive starts given by the top order. Colin Ingram in particular was a big disappointment in that regard.

Hetmyer seems to fit the role perfectly. He is a dynamic batsman who likes to take the attack to the opposition, while also being blessed with tremendous hand eye co-ordination. Those are traits well-suited to an Ingram-like role in the team.

The Delhi Capitals already have Shreyas Iyer in their side. Iyer has a very calm temperament, and is someone who plays cricket through the textbook. Contrast that with the blazing fireworks that Hetmyer can provide, and you have two of the most talented youngsters in the world with contrasting virtues in the same batting lineup - who can complement each other perfectly in the middle order.

Hetmyer has also been in raging form in the current limited overs series against India, carting the Indian bowlers all over the park with disdain. His sparkling century in the first ODI proved to be the difference as West Indies romped home quite comfortably in Chennai.

By spending INR 7.75 crore for the Guyanese, the Delhi Capitals have made a smart investment that can prove crucial once the 2020 edition of the IPL comes calling.

The Delhi side is filled with promising youngsters who have proven their worth in the recent past. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have already shown that they are a talented group of young batsmen who can form the nucleus of the side in the years to come.

With Hetmyer now joining the party, DC have a young and dynamic batting lineup that can give even the best bowling attacks a run for their money.