3 Australian players who have fared well consistently and could earn a big contract at IPL Auction 2022 

Australian players have always been a special part of the IPL. Over the last 14 years, some of the greatest Australian cricketers have participated in the league and even won the championship.

Such has been the demand for Australian players in the IPL that franchises are ready to spend big even on the Aussies who are internationally uncapped. At the previous IPL Auction, the Punjab Kings broke the bank to sign Australian fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, who have not yet cemented their places in the Australian T20I team.

Fans should note that Australia's Shaun Marsh won the IPL Orange Cap in 2008 before making his international debut. Players like Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, James Faulkner, Ben Hilfenhaus, Doug Bollinger, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and other Aussies have proven themselves as match-winners in the league.

Now with IPL Auction 2022 approaching, the following three Australian players could earn big deals after performing consistently in the T20 arena this year.

#1 Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis won the T20 World Cup 2021 with the Australian squad

T20 World Cup 2021 winner Josh Inglis is the highest run-getter among Australians in T20s played this year. The uncapped wicket-keeper has scored 1,037 runs in 32 innings at a strike rate of 158.32.

Inglis has smashed two hundreds and six half-centuries this year. He has represented three teams, namely the Perth Scorchers, London Spirit and Leicestershire.

Since he has been very consistent with the willow in 2021, it should not be a surprise if Inglis bags a big deal at IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer for Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His 50-ball 77* played a massive role in Australia's maiden ICC T20 World Cup triumph. Marsh has been excellent in the shortest format of the game this year.

Playing for Australia and Perth Scorchers, Marsh has scored 834 runs in 29 innings at a strike rate of 137.85. The all-rounder has also impressed in the bowling department.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad star can bat in the top-order and bowl 2-3 overs in the middle. It will be interesting to see which team signs Marsh at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been the most successful Australian bowler in T20 matches this year. The 29-year-old has scalped 38 wickets in 30 matches for Australia and Melbourne Stars in 2021.

Zampa was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in IPL 2021, but he made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. The leg-spinner should be part of the auction pool in IPL Auction 2022.

Australian captain Aaron Finch said after the T20 World Cup 2021 triumph that Adam Zampa was his Man of the Tournament. He bowled multiple match-winning spells for the Australian side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the three names mentioned above, the IPL franchises will also have their eyes on Ben Dwarshuis, D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade in the ongoing BBL season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande