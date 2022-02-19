IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the DC squad that might be exposed

The Delhi Capitals (DC) might feel hard done by in the aftermath of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. They had assembled a squad for that could compete for the title on a regular basis, but the introduction of the mega auction has broken up a bunch that recorded consecutive top-two finishes.

While DC did well to sign some quality performers in the IPL 2022 auction, they arguably have a few too many holes in their squad.

DC's squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Here are three glaring issues with the DC squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 DC have barely any batting backups

Assuming DC field a top six of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan and Rovman Powell, they have barely any backups on the bench. An injury or two could derail the team's season, and even if a couple of batters struggle with form, DC might not be able to replace them effectively.

Ashwin Hebbar, Mandeep Singh, Yash Dhull and KS Bharat are the only three backups on the bench among the Indian contingent, while Tim Seifert offers an overseas option. While all five batters are capable and can offer something to the team, DC have limited flexibility while selecting their playing XI.

DC stocked up on bowlers at the IPL 2022 auction, and that has severely impacted their batting strength.

#2 DC's bowling attack has suffered a serious drop in quality

DC's relentless bowling attack has been the biggest reason behind their success in recent IPL seasons. Apart from the overseas duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, they had world-class names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan to call upon.

In IPL 2022, while DC have several bowlers with high ceilings, their bowling attack isn't anywhere near the same quality as last year. Pravin Dubey and Kuldeep Yadav offer wrist-spinning options but neither bowler has inspired confidence of late. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal and Chetan Sakariya are among the Indian names on the roster, but none of them are out-and-out matchwinners. Some of them have often tended to leak runs as well.

Nortje and Axar Patel might have to bear the bulk of the bowling burden in IPL 2022.

#1 DC's death bowling could become a genuine issue

A telling consequence of losing Rabada and Avesh is the dip in death-bowling ability. Two bowlers who can hit their yorkers at will and have several variations up their belt, Rabada and Avesh will be seriously missed by DC in IPL 2022.

None of DC's replacement signings are renowned death bowlers. Even Nortje played second fiddle sometimes last year, often used in the powerplay and the middle overs. And to make things worse, none of DC's spinners - maybe Axar, at a stretch - are capable of bowling at the death.

Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to be squeezed into the playing XI, so DC might have to rely on their Indian options to partner Nortje in the slog overs. And none of them inspire confidence right now.

