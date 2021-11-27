IPL Auction 2022: 3 teams that might target Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in the headlines for the past week and the former Delhi Capitals skipper will now head into the IPL Auction 2022 as one of the marquee players set to rake in the moolah and be in the sights of most teams.

The explosive batter was left out with Delhi announcing Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje as their retention picks. In what were puzzling moves, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin were also left out by the side, allowing them to go into the auction.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three players who might target Iyer.

#1 Will RCB bag Shreyas Iyer in IPL Auction 2022?

With Virat Kohli announcing that he will not be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition, the team will look for a skipper who started off handling the team's reins as early as Kohli did.

Shreyas Iyer comes with the potential to lead the side and be one for the future, and RCB might just bag him and sort out their mid-order in AB de Villiers' absence.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

With no news about Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey and some of their key names being retained as well, Shreyas Iyer seems like the ideal man to bolster their batting order.

He fits into SRH's model of playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and with a new franchise, Iyer could also cement his place as one of the team's future skipper options as well if they land him in the IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Ahmedabad

One of the teams that will swoop in to bag Shreyas Iyer will be the new franchises added to the IPL. His numbers in the tournament are beyond impressive as he's stacked up 2375 runs from 83 matches at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 123.95.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Iyer will be looked at as a key part of the Ahmedabad line-up if they plan on bagging the former Delhi batter in the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Rohit Mishra