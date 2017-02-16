IPL Auctions 2017: 5 international players who could be bargain buys

With a low base price, these players can be the steals of this season.

Manish Pathak 16 Feb 2017

The auctions at the Indian Premier League are always a much-sought affair and almost every player who is in the auction pool is intrigued by the whole process.

As has been the trend over the years, the franchises do not hesitate in investing into players even if they are not very known in the International circuit. The scouting team does their homework and the teams generally do their homework before they go into the auction.

This year as many as 351 players, which includes 122 capped internationals, will feature in the IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Bangalore on February 20.

The franchises are also well aware that they will have to put a majority of their players back into the auction in 2018 and thus they would look to be cautious while splashing money and this then opens up plenty of room for a number of bargain buys.

Here in this list, we take a look at 5 international players who could be real steals for the different teams.

#5 Colin de Grandhomme

Perfect fit for the IPL

The upcoming New Zealand all-rounder has made massive strides in his short International so far and is a utility player cut-out for the shortest format.

A hard-hitting all-rounder, De Grandhomme has career strike rate of 170.54 which is the best among all batsmen with a minimum of 500 T20 runs. He is no slouch with the ball either and more often than not bowls at the death and does a decent job of it. He has picked up 38 T20 wickets at an average of 29.42.

His base price is 30 lakhs and owing and considering his ability he could be one of the picks for the teams. However, he is not as flashy and thus could be one of the bargain buys.