IRE-W vs ENG-W, SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Boland Park, Paarl Pitch history and T20 Women's World Cup records

Boland Park is set to host two more matches of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today. In the first match of the day, Ireland Women will open their campaign against England Women, while hosts South Africa Women will cross swords with New Zealand Women in the second game.

South Africa Women are coming off an upset loss against Sri Lanka Women in their first game, while New Zealand Women suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia Women. England Women beat West Indies Women in their tournament opener and will aim to make it two wins out of two games today.

Before the live action gets underway at Boland Park, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue.

Boland Park, Paarl T20I Records & stats

T20 matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 74 - Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) vs. SA-W, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 5/12 - Ashleigh Gardener (AUS-W) vs. NZ-W, 2023.

Highest team score: 173/9 - AUS-W vs. NZ-W, 2023.

Lowest team score: 76 - NZ-W vs. AUS-W, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 129

Boland Park Pitch Report

WHITE FERNS @WHITE_FERNS



📸 = ICC/Getty A win for Australia in Game 1 in Paarl. Looking ahead to Game 2 against South Afica on Monday 🏏 Catch up on the scores | on.nzc.nz/3RTX73x #T20WorldCup 📸 = ICC/Getty A win for Australia in Game 1 in Paarl. Looking ahead to Game 2 against South Afica on Monday 🏏 Catch up on the scores | on.nzc.nz/3RTX73x 📲#T20WorldCup 📸 = ICC/Getty https://t.co/QHQtAzulV8

The pitch in Paarl helps the batters and the spin bowlers. In the last game at this stadium, Australia Women scored 173 runs in 20 overs and then the team's off-spin bowler Ashleigh Gardener scalped five wickets in three overs to bundle the White Ferns out for just 76 runs.

Boland Park, Paarl last Women's T20I match

Australia received an invitation from New Zealand to bat first in the last match at this venue on February 11, 2023. A half-century from opener Alyssa Healy guided the Aussies to 173/9 in the first innings. Chasing 174 for a win, New Zealand lost all their wickets for 76 runs.

A total of 19 wickets fell in the match, with spin bowlers accounting for eight of them. Three sixes were hit in the match between Australia and New Zealand.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes