Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and India will lock horns in the first game of the two-match T20I series on Sunday, June 26, at The Village in Dublin.

India will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who was rewarded after he led the Gujarat Titans to glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Rishabh Pant, who captained India in the T20I series against South Africa, has been given rest.

The series is also a chance for Rahul Tripathi to show that he belongs at the highest level. The Maharashtra batter earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team after he performed exceptionally well for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

The pace bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will also be hoping to get an outing after warming the bench in the series against the Proteas.

Ireland, on the other, have given maiden call-ups to top-order batter Stephen Doheny and fast bowler Conor Olphert after they performed well on the domestic circuit.

The hosts, in the meantime, have left out all-rounders Shane Getkate and Simi Singh from the squad. Paul Stirling is fresh from scoring runs in the T20 Blast and the focus will be on the hard-hitting top-order batter.

Ireland vs India Match Details:

Match: Ireland versus India, 1st T20I, India tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 26, 2022, Sunday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Ireland vs India Pitch Report

The pitch in Dublin has favored the team batting second to a large extent. Out of 14 matches, the chasing team has won eight times. The average score at the venue is 161, indicating that the bowlers may need to work hard.

Ireland vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 3 pm to 8 pm, which could lead to delays. The DLS method may come into play and the match may even be abandoned. The playing conditions will be cool and chilly, with temperatures around the 15-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs India Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel/Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland vs India Match Prediction

Ireland and India have faced each other three times since they first met way back in 2009. India have won all three matches. Back in 2018, India defeated Ireland 2-0 at the same venue in Dublin.

India are a well-settled unit and have tons of experience behind them. They are expected to come through this contest.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

Ireland vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

