Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and India are all set to square off against each other in the first match of the three-match T20I series. The Village in Dublin will be hosting this clash on Friday, August 18.

India will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah, who will be returning to international cricket after a gap of 11 months. The series is a chance for him to show that he is up and running for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma gave an account of their skills in the T20Is against the West Indies. Sanju Samson, however, would want to make amends after performing not so well in the Caribbean.

Rinku Singh was exceptional for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 and it would not be a surprise if he is given the role of a finisher. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to lead the Indian bowling attack.

Ireland, on the other hand, have a full-strength team, captained by Paul Stirling. The likes of Harry Tector and Curtis Campher have performed heavily for them. The onus will also be on the likes of Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell and Mark Adair to deliver.

Ireland vs India Match Details

Match: Ireland vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of Ireland 2023

Date and Time: August 18, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Ireland vs India Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in around 168, which means a sporting pitch will be there. Nine out of 16 completed matches have been won by the chasing teams.

Ireland vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 5 PM to 9 PM local time. Clouds will be there throughout the duration of the match. The DLS is most likely to come into play.

Ireland vs India Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

Ireland vs India Match Prediction

Ireland have the team to beat India, who do not plenty of their first-choice players. The chasing team should be able to win the match and take a 1-0 lead.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

