Ireland vs India 2022: 3 players who deserve a game against Ireland after missing out against South Africa

Team India is scheduled to play 2 T20Is against Ireland on 26 and 28 June. Both matches will be played at The Village, Dublin and will start at 9 PM (IST)

Since most first-choice players will be unavailable due to the England tour, it will be the perfect opportunity for the management to try out new players.

Here are three players who deserve a chance against Ireland.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been knocking on the door of the Indian team for quite some time. He has impressed everyone with his impeccable death-bowling ability in the Indian Premier League.

Arshdeep had a great season in IPL 2021, where he picked up 18 wickets. Following that, he was retained by the Punjab Kings for ₹4 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Arshdeep took 10 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.70 in IPL 2022. His death bowling stood out in a team that had a quality T20 fast bowler like Kagiso Rabada.

Arshdeep also broke into the Indian team for the first time in the recently concluded T20 series against South Africa. However, he did not feature in the side for a single game.

#2 Umran Malik

Jammu & Kashmir fast-bowler Umran Malik has set the IPL on fire with his raw pace. He made his IPL debut for SunRisers Hyderabad in 2021 and showed a lot of promise in the few chances that he had that season. Malik was retained by SRH for ₹4 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

In this year's edition of the IPL, Malik took 22 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of slightly above 9. He was used as a middle overs enforcer, who rattled the opposition with his sheer pace and bounce.

Out of Malik's 22 dismissals, 20 were the wickets of the top and middle-order batters. This meant that he did not just dismiss tail-enders to increase his wicket tally and that quality batters were tested by his bowling ability.

Umran won the Emerging Player of the Season award. He also made it to the Indian squad for the home T20 series against South Africa. Avesh Khan, however, got the nod ahead of Malik.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been one of the most talented white-ball cricketers in the country but is yet to establish himself in the national team setup. He made his international debut in 2015 and has only played an ODI and 13 T20Is since then.

Samson has been extremely impactful in the two seasons of the IPL. He has scored 942 runs in 31 innings at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 141, with a century and four half-centuries to his name.

He has also led the Rajasthan Royals extremely well this season. RR made it to the IPL final for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008 when they were crowned champions. As a leader, Samson was willing to experiment and think out of the box.

India captain Rohit Sharma also praised Samson ahead of the Sri Lanka series, stating that he will be in India's plans at the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

