Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and India will lock horns in the second game of the two-match T20I series on Tuesday, June 28, at The Village in Dublin.

India, captained by Hardik Pandya, started their campaign on a delightful note after securing a crucial seven-wicket win in the opening match of the series on Sunday, June 26.

In a rain-curtailed 12-over game, the Men in Blue came out all guns blazing.

After electing to field first, India restricted the hosts to 108 for four following Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible spell of 3-0-11-1. Barring Harry Tector, who scored a sparkling 33-ball 64* with six fours and three sixes, none of the Irish batters stepped up.

Tector played until the very end and helped the home team post a competitive score. Ishan Kishan played his strokes to score 26 off 11, taking India off to a flying start in their run-chase.

Kishan was then dismissed and Suryakumar Yadav also got out cheaply, but Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda steadied the ship.

Hooda was the standout batter as he stayed unbeaten on 47 off 29 with six fours and two sixes. He started in a nervous manner before stepping on the gas. Fast bowlers Umran Malik and Conor Olphert didn't have memorable debuts.

Ireland vs India Match Details:

Match: Ireland versus India, 2nd T20I, India tour of Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Ireland vs India Pitch Report

The pitch in Dublin was a belter for batting in Sunday's game and it is expected to be no different on Tuesday. Nine out of 15 games have been won by the chasing teams and hence, batting second should be the way forward.

Ireland vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 3 pm to 7 pm. Hence, a full 40-over game may not be possible on Tuesday. The DLS Method may also come into play. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs India Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Craig Young

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland vs India Match Prediction

India have defeated Ireland in all four T20Is thus far. Three of those wins have come at the venue in Dublin.

Ireland looked good in the batting department, but their bowling lacked bite to a large extent. The Men in Blue will go into the next match as the firm favorites.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

Ireland vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ishan Kishan score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far