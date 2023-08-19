Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and India are all set to square off in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The Village in Dublin will be hosting this clash on Friday, August 18.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening match on Friday by two runs (DLS). Chasing 140 to win, India lost a couple of wickets and were in danger of going below the DLS par score.

Craig Young got the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in quick succession. With India at 47/2 in 6.5, rain interrupted play once and for all.

Earlier after being put in to bat first, Ireland scored 139 for the loss of seven wickets. At 59 for the loss of six wickets in 10.3 overs, the home team was well and truly in danger of not playing out 20 overs.

However, Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy put on 57 runs for the seventh wicket. McCarthy stayed not out on 51 as Ireland finished with 139/7. Bumrah picked up two wickets for India on his comeback from injury.

Ireland vs India Match Details

Match: Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I, India tour of Ireland 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Ireland vs India Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in Dublin is around 166. Batting may not be all that easy and teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Ireland vs India Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Full 40 overs of play can be expected on Sunday, with temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs India Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar

Ireland vs India Match Prediction

Ireland played their hearts out in the opening game and almost beat India via DLS. Although India are stronger on paper, one cannot rule out Ireland by any means.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

