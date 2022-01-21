Has Ishant Sharma played his last Test match?

There are 70 players in the history of Test cricket to have played 100 or more Test matches. 17 of those 70 are bowlers. 12 of those 17 are fast bowlers. At present, only three of those 12 fast bowlers continue to play Test cricket.

If we filter out the details for India, 11 players have played more than 100 Tests. Four of those 11 are bowlers. Two of those four are fast bowlers (including all-rounders). Only one such player continues to play for India at present. The answer to this – Ishant Sharma – is very simple.

How often do you raise questions about the career of a player who has played 100 Test matches and has more than 300 wickets to his name?

But the time is ripe to ask such a question about Sharma’s career.

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks

167*Mohd Shami

121 Ishant Sharma

105*Umesh Yadav

101*Jasprit Bumrah



Only under Graeme Smith (7) and Clive Lloyd (5) have more seamers taken 100+ wickets.



Sharma last played a Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur during November 2021, wherein he returned empty handed. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai due to an injury.

Sharma will never be a first-choice seamer in Indian conditions. But whenever India traveled out of Asia, he was considered a front-line bowler until June 2021. Understandably, as his bowling is more suited to swinging, seaming or bouncy conditions.

However, post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, he was dropped against England in London. Indian captain Virat Kohli (at that time), had said at the toss that Sharma had a niggle. The pacer didn’t play a single match against South Africa in the recently concluded three-match Test series either.

Home Away Matches 42 63 Wickets 104 207 Average 31.64 32.93 Five-wicket hauls 2 9

Team selection shows that the stars are aligning against India’s senior and most experienced fast bowler. And if the alignment doesn’t change it's direction quickly, his days are numbered.

Sharma overall is a fun character. Even captain Kohli would have found it easier to inform him that he is not a part of the playing XI. Albeit, it might have hurt Sharma, especially since he has been exceptional in the red-ball format since 2018.

The speedster was considered to be an unlucky work-horse during the early part of his career. But he has been amongst the wickets lately. His average has significantly improved in the last four years.

Despite such an improvement in recent times, the team selection has not been specifically kind to him. A side strain during the second phase of the 2021 IPL compelled him to miss out on the Australian tour. He was out of action for almost eight months. In November 2021, he dislocated his finger at the end of the first match against New Zealand and was forced to sit out in the next match.

It seems his body has let him down in recent times.

Can India really give up on Ishant Sharma?

It is baffling how swiftly things change in cricket. If anything was more confusing, it would be how swiftly things changed in Indian cricket. Ishant, from being the leader of the pace attack, in a matter of few matches, has become a mere substitute.

Another significant debate is, if Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been backed so heavily despite failing to perform, why not do the same with Sharma?

Since the start of 2019 he has picked up 19 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 28.1. These are not the best numbers, but not the worst either. Amongst the Indian quicks to have played more than 10 Tests since 2018, Ishant’s average of 21.37 is next to none except Umesh Yadav’s 21.26.

Rahane and Pujara are considered to be experienced in the middle order, and have been given opportunities based on their past performances. But Sharma’s recent performances have been overlooked.

Undoubtedly, there is fresh talent in Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, knocking at the doors. But batters like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari have also put a foot in the doors. So is the wood given more opportunities than leather?

Before 2018 After 2018 Matches 79 26 Wickets 226 85 Average 36.55 21.37 Five-wicket hauls 7 4

Sharma has lost his rhythm in recent times, but it can be attributed to a lack of game time. The lanky fast bowler not being a part of the limited overs set-up has also robbed game time from him. But with the kind of experience he has, a couple of matches would bring him back into the grove.

To deliberate around his experience, Ishant made his debut when the current Indian coach was still manning the wall for India’s middle order. He gained popularity with that wonderful spell against Ricky Ponting at the WACA in 2008.

He was as tall and lanky as now, but skinnier. Long flying hair and a 19-year-old smile on his face completed his persona back then. He teased Ponting – in his prime – with a series of in-swinging deliveries. A few overs later, he delivered one out-swinger and Ponting had edged one to the cordon. Recall who completed the catch? The current Indian head coach.

In the series against South Africa, Ishant was finally expected to get some game time with Siraj getting injured in the second Test. But the think-tank selected Umesh ahead of Ishant in Cape Town. It was probably because of Umesh’s performance at the Oval, a few months back. It was probably because of the rare off day Ishant had at the Headingly.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shaun Pollock said, "Ishant Sharma needs to be respected for what he's done. The communication needs to be good. If the reason was 'we think you would be better suited if there were no left handers', he just has to accept that". (On Cricbuzz). Shaun Pollock said, "Ishant Sharma needs to be respected for what he's done. The communication needs to be good. If the reason was 'we think you would be better suited if there were no left handers', he just has to accept that". (On Cricbuzz).

Sharma has had several start-stop phases in his career. But the doubtful question here is whether this is another such phase, or whether a full-stop is nearing the 33-year-old pacer’s career. Some fans and experts alike want to see more of his bowling over the coming time. But with India playing the next few series in the sub-continent, his selection will be uncertain.

The pacer can bowl dry on any surface he is asked of. Probably having Sharma in the second and third Tests against South Africa would have made some difference when the Proteas were chasing not so big targets. For being a watch-dog has been his primary skill.

With recent developments in his bowling, he can also attack opposition batters and bag key wickets. And with his 105-Tests-old experience, he can mentor a new batch of fast bowlers, especially since they have just hatched out of the eggs.

Ultimately, India cannot afford to lose him. Not when he is just 33. Not when he has developed his game. Not when he is more skilled than ever to pick up wickets. Not when the Indian pace-attack is hailed as one of the best in the world and Ishant Sharma is one of its prime members. The management needs to show more trust in his experience and more patience in his skills.

