“It is not ideal, but it is what it is”- Tim Paine plays down 'Umpire's Call' debate

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has admitted that the 'Umpire's Call' in DRS is far from ideal. He, however, played down the controversy surrounding it by stating the rules are in place, and teams must abide by the same.

Tim Paine’s comments in the wake of the second Test, where both India and Australia reviewed a number of decisions, but could not get many overturned as 'Umpire's Call' had the final say.

Replying to an ANI query at a virtual press conference, Tim Paine said:

"It does not bother me to be honest, there is so much talk about it whether we like it or we don't. It's irrelevant, it's there and while it's there, teams are going to use it like they are which is probably not the way it was brought in to be used, it was brought in to challenge like a really bad howler."

He further added:

“The current setup, when you have three reviews and you have umpire's call, you would be mad not to challenge it because you never know. It is not ideal, but it is what it is, and we are okay with it.”

During the MCG Test, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted, asking ICC to review the DRS system, particularly the 'Umpire’s Call’.

According to him, there is no clarity in DRS since too much hinges on the 'Umpire’s Call’. Australian great Shane Warne too is not a fan of the same.

"Fast bowlers love bowling short balls against the lower-order"- Tim Paine

Asked about the use of the short ball tactic against the opponents, the 36-year-old replied that playing the rising delivery at good pace in Test cricket has its challenge. Tim Paine said:

“If you are someone who is perceived to have a weakness in this area or even if you don't, it's a part of the game. It's how teams test what you are made of, short ball is a great option, it's a tactic that we have used and we expect to get plenty back as well."

The Australian skipper admitted that his side have consciously used the short ball tactic against the lower-order. Tim Paine explained:

“Lower-order batters are getting better and better so the fast bowlers love bowling short balls, it is a tactic which is the minds of the batters when they come to Australia, they know it's coming, we know it's coming and it's going to come back."

With the four-match series level at 1-1, India and Australia have everything to play for when they meet in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7.