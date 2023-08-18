Jasprit Bumrah returns: 3 things India missed the most about the pacer

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah marks his return to competitive cricket with the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting August 18. The 29-year-old last played for India against Australia in a T20I at home in September last year before a back injury forced him out of action.

Bumrah missed the following T20 World Cup in Australia and underwent rehabilitation in November. However, a recurrence of the same injury in mid-December ruled Bumrah out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the following IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With the Asia Cup and the all-important home ODI World Cup coming up over the next 2-3 months, Team India will hope with bated breath for Jasprit Bumrah to regain peak fitness and bowling form.

The Gujarat-born pacer boasts an incredible bowling record, with 319 wickets across formats at a sensational average of 22.48. Bumrah's versatility and the ability to deliver the goods at any stage of the innings with the white and red ball was sorely missed during the past 11 months.

Despite the side winning many games during his absence, they were found wanting at several crucial moments.

As cricket lovers from around the globe and Indian cricket fans welcome the pace sensation back into action, let us look back at the three things India missed the most about Jasprit Bumrah.

#1 His red-ball prowess in England and against Australia

India desperately missed Jasprit Bumrah during the WTC final loss to Australia.

The most painful loss for Team India in 2023 came in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. Riding on the confidence of their home Test series win against the same opponent a few months ago, Rohit Sharma's men were trying to break their ICC title drought in the summit clash.

However, Jasprit Bumrah's red-ball pedigree on English conditions and against the Aussies was sorely missed.

After electing to bowl first under overcast conditions, the Indian bowlers were found wanting against the Steve Smith-Travis Head partnership. The duo shared a mammoth 285 runs for the fourth wicket to propel Australia to 469 in their first innings, effectively the dagger blow for Team India.

It is worth noting that Bumrah boasts an incredible Test record in English conditions, with 37 wickets in nine games at an average of 26.27. He also has staggering numbers against the Australians, with 32 scalps in seven games at a stunning 21.25 average.

The champion pacer has also dismissed Head twice in Tests, with the batter averaging only 25 against him.

With his stellar record in England and against Australia, in addition to his ability to prevent massive partnerships, Bumrah's absence was deeply felt by India as they lost yet another ICC final.

#2 His ability to prevent counter-attacking knocks

The England openers tore apart the Indian attack in the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

One of India's issues during the last year was the number of counter-attacking knocks by opposition batters across formats. While each hurt in different ways, none was more painful than the pounding at the hands of the English openers in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup a year ago.

After posting a formidable total of 168 in the crunch match, the Indian bowlers lacked any venom and wilted under the onslaught by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. The duo put on an unbeaten 170 in 16 overs as the eventual champions brushed aside the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

Bumrah boasts an outstanding record against Buttler in all formats, particularly T20Is, where he has dismissed the England captain twice for just three runs in their two meetings. He also got the better of Hales in their only matchup for just four runs in an ODI in 2017.

India also suffered similar counter-attacking knocks from Micheal Bracewell, Dasun Shanaka, and Mitchell Marsh in white-ball cricket at home.

Added to Bumrah's ability to prevent the frequency of such match-turning knocks is his exceptional overall white ball record. The champion pacer averages 21 in the shortest format (T20Is and other T20s) in 270 games, with the rare ability to impact the game during all stages of the innings.

He will unquestionably be crucial to India's chances at the upcoming World Cup, especially with his ability to contain and pick up wickets on the benign Indian pitches.

#3 Killer Instinct - Jasprit Bumrah's ability to finish off the tail in short order

The final pair for Bangladesh stole victory from Team India in the first ODI last year.

One of India's biggest bugaboos for years has been their ability to finish off the opposition's lower-order batting and tail quickly. Jasprit Bumrah, with his ability to bowl the pacy yorkers and slower balls at will, has been their best bet for wrapping up the innings swiftly in all formats.

However, his absence reopened those wounds as the side suffered an embarrassing series defeat against Bangladesh at the end of last year. The chief architect for India's debacle was No.8 batter Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who stunned the Indians with an unbeaten 38 and 100* in the first two games.

To make matters worse, the off-spinner added an unbeaten 51 with No.11 Mustafizur Rahman to pull off a heist by one wicket from 136/9 in the first ODI.

India almost suffered a similar humiliation in the first ODI at home against New Zealand earlier this year. Defending 349, the hosts reduced the Kiwis to 131/6.

But another lower-order partnership of 162 between Michael Bracewell (140) and Mitchell Santner (57) almost won the Black Caps the game before Team India held on for a 12-run win.

Another such instance was the 93-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the second innings of the WTC final between Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc that snuffed India's brief comeback.

Nothing demoralizes a team and its spirit more than the tail wagging and adding soul-crushing runs. Team India dearly missed the killer instinct of Jasprit Bumrah in finishing a side once on top during his absence.