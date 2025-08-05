Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Siraj - comparing their stats in SENA Tests after ENG vs IND 2025 series

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are India's best bowlers in Test cricket at the moment. The two played a key role in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. India beat the hosts by six runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval to level the series 2-2.

As it was made clear by the management, Jasprit Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload. The ace pacer played at Leeds, Lord's, and Manchester. He bagged 14 wickets at an average of 26 with two fifers.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj played all five games and took the responsibility as the leader of the attack in Bumrah's absence. He ended as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 23 scalps, averaging 32.43 with two fifers.

Siraj also returned figures of 9/190 in the all-important Oval Test and helped India level the series.

The two quicks have been vital to India's success in the format away from home. They have been vital against the toughest of oppositions. That said, let us compare their stats in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) Tests post the England series.

#1 Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has played 12 Tests each in Australia and England. He has played two in New Zealand and eight in South Africa. The pacer has 64 wickets in Australia, 51 in England, six in New Zealand, and 38 in South Africa. Overall, he has 159 wickets from 34 SENA Tests so far.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has played 8 Tests in Australia, 11 in England, and four in South Africa. He is yet to play in the format in New Zealand. Siraj has bagged 33 wickets in Australia, 46 in England, and 12 in South Africa. Overall, he has 91 wickets from 23 SENA Tests to date.

Bumrah has more wickets, but has also played 11 extra games over Siraj.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 34 64 159 Mohammed Siraj 23 43 91

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Having played in 34 SENA Tests so far from 2018 to present, Jasprit Bumrah has been effective, along with his wicket-taking ability. The ace pacer has an average of 21.46 and a strike-rate of 46.4.

From 23 SENA Tests between 2020 and the present, Siraj has an average of 31.04 and a strike-rate of 50.7. Bumrah has the better numbers despite playing more games, highlighting his consistency.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Jasprit Bumrah 34 21.46 46.4 Mohammed Siraj 23 31.04 50.7

#3 Most five-wicket hauls

Jasprit Bumrah has 4 five-wicket hauls in Australia, four in England, and three in South Africa. He does not have a fifer in New Zealand in the format yet. Overall, he has 12 five-wicket hauls in SENA countries so far. His best figures in an innings are 6/33 in these matches.

Meanwhile, Siraj has a solitary five-wicket haul in Australia and South Africa, while he has two in England. Overall, he has only four fifers in SENA Tests. Siraj's best figures are 6/15.

Player Matches 5-wicket haul Best Figures Jasprit Bumrah 34 11 6/33 Mohammed Siraj 23 4 6/15

#4 Contribution in winning cause

63 out of Jasprit Bumrah's 159 wickets in SENA Tests have come in a winning cause. India have won 10 out of the 34 matches he has played in. These 63 scalps have come at an average of 15.46 and a strike-rate of 35.1 with 5 fifers.

On the other hand, 51 out of Siraj's 91 SENA Test wickets have come in wins. India have won 9 out of the 23 games he has been a part of. These wickets have come at an average of 18.92 and a strike-rate of 36.1 with 4 fifers.

Both bowlers are closely matched and have had a significant impact in wins.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate 5-wicket hauls Jaspri Bumrah 34 63 15.46 35.1 5 Mohammed Siraj 23 51 18.92 36.1 4

#5 Performance without each other in SENA Tests

Jasprit Bumrah has played 13 out of his 34 SENA Tests without Siraj. In these games, he has bagged 56 wickets.

As for Siraj, he has played four out of his 23 SENA Tests in the absence of Bumrah so far. He has been impressive with 27 wickets from these matches.

Player Matches Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 13 56 Mohammed Siraj 4 27

