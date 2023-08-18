Jitesh Sharma vs Shivam Dube - who should India pick in the playing XI for 1st T20I vs Ireland?

Following the disappointing tour of West Indies, Team India will now take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, which begins with the first game at The Village in Dublin on Friday.

The young team will be led by seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be making his international comeback, having last represented India in September 2022.

With a number of big names rested, the fringe players will get another opportunity to stake their claim for a regular spot in the preferred playing XI. If we look at Team India’s squad that has been picked for the Ireland T20Is, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad look set to open the innings.

Tilak Varma is also expected to retain his place in the playing XI after a fantastic debut in West Indies, while Sanju Samson could be the preferred keeper-batter in Ishan Kishan’s absence.

India, however, might have to pick one from Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube for one of the middle-order slots. With Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar among all-rounder options, both Jitesh and Dube cannot fit into the same playing XI.

As such, we analyze who among the two could be a better option in the Indian playing XI for the opening T20I.

Jitesh Sharma vs Shivam Dube - Recent form guide

Shivam Dube was one of the stars of CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Dube, who last represented India in a T20I in February 2020, has been in terrific form with the bat lately.

In fact, he was one of the key members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise that lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title earlier this year. There has never been any doubt over the left-hander’s ability, but it needed the Midas touch of MS Dhoni and CSK to bring out the best in him.

The 30-year-old smashed 418 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38 and an impressive strike rate of 158.33, with three half-centuries. Dube was given a free hand to go out and express himself and the tactic worked wonders for CSK as the southpaw played a number of blazing knocks en route to the franchise’s record-equaling fifth title triumph.

More recently, he appeared in the Deodhar Trophy and smashed a brilliant 83* off 78 balls for West Zone against North Zone in Puducherry. Courtesy of his knock, which featured three fours and five sixes, West Zone chased down 260 with ease.

Jitesh played a similar role to Dube for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023. Though his numbers might not sound as prolific, he did a good job given the fact that he was often under pressure due to the inconsistency in the team’s batting.

The 29-year-old hammered 309 runs in 14 matches at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 156.06. While he did not register a half-century, the aggressive batter crossed the 40-run mark in three of his last nine knocks, apart from chipping in with a number of other handy cameos.

Who has the better striking ability?

Jitesh Sharma played a number of whirlwind cameos in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

If we compare the T20 numbers of Dube and Jitesh, the former has played 106 matches in the format, scoring 1913 runs at an average of 26.94 and a strike rate of 139.94, with a best of 95*.

On the other hand, Jitesh has featured in 90 T20 games and has notched up 2096 runs at an average of 29.11 and an impressive strike rate of 149.07. He also has one hundred in T20s to go with his nine half-centuries.

While there is nothing much to pick from in the averages, on paper Jitesh has a comparatively better strike rate, which is almost touching 150. This aspect might give him an edge when Team India finalize their playing XI for the first T20I and assuming that both are in contention for one of the spots.

On the other hand, Dube offers the option of sending down a few overs of medium pace.

There is really nothing much to pick between Jitesh and Dube. The end decision could thus boil down to the kind of balance that Team India are seeking in their playing XI.