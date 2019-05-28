×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Joe Root is England's indispensable asset at the mega event

Niranjan Deodhar
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    28 May 2019, 01:11 IST

Joe Root
Joe Root

The tournament hosts England are all set to take on South Africa in what promises to be an exciting tournament opener at the ICC World Cup 2019.

From the debacle of the 2015 World Cup to the tag of being favourites at the 2019 edition, England have gone through an incredible transformation in the last four years. They have written one of the most remarkable turnaround stories in recent white-ball cricket.

Flat batting wickets and short boundaries are expected throughout the 12th edition of the World Cup. A high-scoring World Cup is on the cards, which would give the edge to teams with strong batting lineups.

England are the home team, which means they are very familiar with the pitches and grounds. More importantly, their recently-adopted style of play would suit the conditions perfectly.

What makes the home team special and unique is their vaunted batting strength. Along with an explosive top order, England also have the luxury of incredible batting depth with a tail that comprises of Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett - all of whom are more than capable of swinging the long handle and also batting sensibly when required.

But amid the array of flashy stroke-makers and explosive batsmen, there is an extremely vital cog in the England setup who doesn't always get his due as an ODI batsman. He is none other than the England’s No. 3 and Test match captain, Joe Root.

With Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow ahead of him and Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to follow, Root at No. 3 is England’s anchor and their man for a crisis. His serene, calm yet classy style of batting stands out among the crowd, and beautifully connects the swashbuckling openers and explosive middle-order.

Joe Root in action in England's warm-up game against Afghanistan
Joe Root in action in England's warm-up game against Afghanistan

More importantly, Root is also the builder of this side. His ability to take singles and doubles and to hit an occasional boundary here and there in the middle overs ensures that the scoreboard is kept moving.

Advertisement

Root's technically pure, effortless style of batting resembles a calm river current that mesmerizes us with its serene flow. Watching Root go about his business in a no-nonsense manner is nothing short of spectacular.

When the wicket is flat, runs are easy to come by and the batsmen around him are hitting the ball as hard as they can, Root might appear to be too conventional or even old-fashioned and slow. But in desperate times, on a difficult wicket, when the stroke-makers around him do not feel at home, Root would be their go-to man.

Root is the player entrusted with the responsibility of bailing the side out of troubled waters. He would have to bat alongside the lower-order batsmen in order to take his team to a position of safety, and we all know he is perfectly capable of doing that.

The only factor that can work against Root is his occasional tendency to not make the best use of his starts. He sometimes fails to convert his 50s into 100s, which means he doesn't always finish the job.

Heading into the World Cup, Root would hope to address this issue which has been a problem throughout his career. The world stage offers England’s No. 3 a perfect platform to unleash his full potential.

It goes without saying that Root, who bats sensibly and has a calm head on his shoulders, is an indispensable and irreplaceable asset to the England team. His countrymen would love for him to go the whole hog, and ensure that he finishes the task and wins his team their first ever World Cup trophy.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Joe Root
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 5 things that the fans are excited to see at the mega event this year
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: England re-assert why their ODI batting lineup is the best in the world
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the 'Fab 4' based on their performance in World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: SWOT analysis of the English team
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest combined XI before the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why England's batting unit is a template for every team to follow
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can help England win the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us