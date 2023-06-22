Joe Root's rise to No. 1: Reliving his 5 best knocks in last 12 months

On Wednesday, June 21, seasoned England batter Joe Root became the new No. 1 batter in Test cricket as per the updated ICC rankings. He replaced Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who became the top-ranked Test batter in men’s cricket last December and held on to the ranking for a little over six months.

In the updated Test ranking for men's batters, Root, with 887 points, occupies the numero uno slot, with Labuschagne (877) slipping to third position. Experienced New Zealand batter Kane Williamson (883) is second place, while Travis Head (873) and Babar Azam (862) complete the top five.

Root’s rise to the top is the culmination of a fantastic run in Test cricket over the last year during which he has played some excellent knocks. Since June 21, 2022, the former England captain has featured in 12 Tests, scoring 974 runs at an average of 60.87, with three hundreds.

With Root deservedly claiming the top spot in the Test rankings, we revisit five of his best knocks in the last 12 months.

#5 (73 vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi) - December 2022

The former England captain played a fine knock in the Rawalpindi Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root struck 73 off only 69 balls as England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi in the first Test of the three-match series. In a high-scoring contest, England amassed 657 in the first innings as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook hammered tons.

After Pakistan responded with 579, the Test seemed to be heading towards a draw. But England declared their second innings on 264/7, reaching the score in only 35.5 overs. Root and Brook (87 off 65) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket. The former England captain struck six fours before falling to the sweep against Zahid Mahmood.

Defending a target of 343, England bowled out Pakistan for 268 and registered a famous win by 74 runs.

#4 (86* vs New Zealand, Leeds) - June 2022

Joe Root during his unbeaten knock against New Zealand in Leeds. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root scored a brisk 86* off 125 balls as England chased down 296 to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Leeds to clinch the three-match series 3-0. The hosts lost openers Alex Lees (9) and Crawley (25) cheaply. However, Root and Pope (82) added 134 for the third wicket to pave the way for a thumping England triumph as well as a series whitewash.

England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 @TheBarmyArmy BREAKING NEWS



Joe Root is officially the best Test batsman in the world in the latest ICC rankings BREAKING NEWSJoe Root is officially the best Test batsman in the world in the latest ICC rankings 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨Joe Root is officially the best Test batsman in the world in the latest ICC rankings 🌍 https://t.co/oXPwToq0xA

Root struck 11 fours and a six and added 111 for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow, who smashed an unbeaten 71 off 44 balls. The former was named Player of the Series for scoring 396 runs in six innings at an average of 99.

#3 (118* vs Australia, Edgbaston) - June 2023

The 32-year-old celebrates his ton against England at Edgbaston. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root continued his wonderful batting form, slamming 118* off 152 balls on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston. After England won the toss and batted first, they were three down for 124. However, Root lifted the hosts, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 269-minute stay. He added 121 runs for the sixth wicket with Bairstow (78 off 78).

Root was looking good for a lot more when England declared their first innings on 393/8 in sync with their ‘Bazball’ philosophy. Australia responded with 386 as Usman Khawaja struck 141.

In the second innings, Root contributed 46 off 55 balls. He was stumped as he looked to take on Nathan Lyon. England were bowled out for 273 and went on to lose the thrilling Test by two wickets as Australia chased 281.

#2 (153* & 95 vs New Zealand, Wellington) - February 2023

The England batter’s heroics in Wellington went in vain. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root scored a superb 153* off 224 balls after New Zealand won the toss and sent England into bat in the second Test of the two-match series in Wellington. The visitors were three down for 21, but Root and Brook (186 off 176) added 302 runs for the fourth wicket to put England in a great position.

Root struck 10 fours and three sixes in his 376 minute stay as England declared their first innings on 435/8. The seasoned batter scored a superb 95 off 113 balls in the second innings as well. However, his heroics went in vain as England were bowled out for 256 in a chase of 258. Root was the seventh wicket to fall for 202 as he miscued a short ball from Neil Wagner.

#1 (142* vs India, Edgbaston) - July 2022

Joe Root batting in the rescheduled Test against India. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root was one of the stars for England as they pulled off the highest ever chase at Edgbaston in the rescheduled Test against India. Set a target of 378, England lost three wickets with only 109 runs on the board.

Root (142* off 173) and Bairstow (114* off 145) then added an unbroken 269 runs for the fourth wicket to lift England to an incredible come-from-behind win. The former England captain hit 19 fours and a six in his exceptional innings.

India had posted 416 batting first as Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) struck fine centuries. Despite Bairstow’s 106, England were held to 284 in their first innings. India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings after which Root and Bairstow lifted England to a memorable win.

