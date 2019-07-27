Jofra Archer, Jason Roy feature as England announce Ashes 2019 squad for the first Test

What's the story?

England have announced a strong 14-man squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia, with Ben Stokes reappointed as the vice-captain of the side. England's World Cup heroes in Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have been fast-tracked into the team as well.

In case you didn't know...

The age-old rivalry between England and Australia is set to pay witness to another nerve-wracking chapter, as the Ashes commences on August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Yesterday about 24 hours ago, the Aussies recalled the likes of James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft in their 17-man squad for the Test matches, and now, England's management has confirmed their crew.

The heart of the matter

The Three Lions have put forth a 14-man squad. On why they have pronounced 14 players and not more, national selector Ed Smith revealed:

"Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket."

He elaborated:

"The wider circumstances - a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series - are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection."

It's a pretty interesting squad, as the likes of Jason Roy and Jofra Archer are set to infuse their attacking approach to the Test team as well. Perhaps England's best bowler, James Anderson, has been recalled after having missed out on the historic Test match against Ireland at Lord's, as he is expected to be fit in time for the first game.

Jos Buttler returns to the setup, while World Cup talisman Ben Stokes, who was stripped off his captaincy in 2017 for a late-night brawl, is handed the responsibility again.

Joe Denly made his debut for the national side earlier this winter against the Windies but was snubbed ahead of the World Cup. He, however, is back in the team. Youngsters Sam Curran and Olly Stone feature in the system as fast bowling options alongside the experience of the in-form Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad.

Jack Leach, who struck a valiant 92 playing as a night watchman in the one-off Test against Ireland, was omitted from the squad. He though, will train with the first team in the nets ahead of the opener.

England squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

What's next?

A lot is on the line for this generation of fearless cricketers in the English side as they prepare to convert their summer from memorable to indelible. The first Test is slated to begin on August 1.