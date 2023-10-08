Kagiso Rabada's father Mpho Rabada supports Team India in 2023 World Cup match against Australia by sporting Rohit Sharma's jersey

South African pacer ace Kagiso Rabada's father Mpho Rabada recently extended support to India ahead of their match against Australia in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are beginning their campaign in the mega tournament with this clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mpho Rabada is currently in India to support his son in the ongoing tournament. He was also spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday cheering for Kagiso Rabada during the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, Mpho Rabada took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and supported India for their match against Australia by sharing a couple of his pictures in Indian jersey.

Kagiso Rabada picked up 2 wickets in South Africa's opening match of 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka

South Africa registered a convincing 102-run victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday (October 7) in Delhi to begin their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Their batters set the platform for the victory in the first innings by scoring a mammoth total of 428/5 on the back of centuries from top-order players Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106) and Quinton de Kock (100).

Sri Lanka did well to reach 326 in the chase before getting all-out in 44.5 overs. Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets, while Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets apiece.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, South African bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada opened up about South Africa's chances in the tournament and the pressure involved. The 28-year-old pacer said, as quoted by iol.com.za:

"All this drama outside about South African cricket and World Cups... we’re not paying attention to it really. Having been to World Cups and not winning silverware, it’s disappointing... I won’t lie. I’m willing to make it happen, we’re all willing to make it happen.

"Winning a World Cup is something that I would love to do. It’s something every player that’s in the set-up would love to do. The only thing going there, once the squad is announced, is to win it."

