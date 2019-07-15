×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane Williamson and Black Caps: The epitome of sportsmanship

Gourav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
70   //    15 Jul 2019, 03:22 IST

There has never been another team so gracious in defeat
There has never been another team so gracious in defeat

Cricket is a cruel game. And it's best example was on full display in the final of ICC World Cup 2019 where a series of senseless rules and some hard luck led to the defeat of an exciting New Zealand side who despite all obstacles, stood out as the epitome of sportsmanship.

The event took place on the third last ball of English innings. England required 9 runs of the last 3 balls with Stokes facing Boult in the nail-biting contest. Stokes shuffled the ball towards deep mid wicket and went for a double. The ball was thrown by Guptill but it hit a diving Stokes' bat before racing off for an overthrow four. All in all, England were awarded 6 runs off that ball and hence the equation came down to 3 runs off the last 2 deliveries. Any other captain or team would have made up a big issue of the situation, but not Kane Williamson. He graciously accepted the heartfelt apologies of a heaving Ben Stokes and went about setting his field placements, after calming the whole situation.

If that was not enough, England were awarded winners on the basis of more boundaries scored during the game, which arguably is a pretty unfair rule. The world recognised the efforts of both teams and saluted their relentless pursuit of the World Cup.

After the heartbreaking result of the final, which left the entire New Zealand squad devastated, Kane was awarded the Man of the Tournament for his brilliant batting performances and his exemplary captaincy. Few may have left without complaining about the result, but Kane said that it was not fair to nitpick anyone and he just hoped "these things never happen again". Not a single player from the entire squad complained and such sportsmanship has been unseen in this fierce game. Kane and the Kiwis deserve all the respect for upholding the true values of the gentleman's game.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Ben Stokes
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: "There's a huge amount of respect for Bairstow and Roy" - Williamson
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson: The pillar that stands between England and the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Williamson is a world class captain" - Ross Taylor 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The Final, England vs New Zealand - Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Breed of the dog doesn’t matter" -  Kane Williamson on underdog tag for World Cup 2019 final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: Kane Williamson plays down 'underdog' tag, says 'anyone can beat anyone'
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England v New Zealand: 4 New Zealand Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Starting a chase with a couple of run outs is never a good thing" - Williamson
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Winning the WC will have a positive impact on cricket in our country" - Williamson
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three batsmen to watch out for in final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Yesterday
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us