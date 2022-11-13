Kane Williamson and Trent Boult unlikely to fully partake in the upcoming home series against India 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and senior pacer Trent Boult will reportedly be rested for a section of the upcoming home series against India. The Men in Blue are slated to tour for a three-match T20I series, with three ODIs to follow up.

A slew of members, including Williamson and Boult from the T20 World Cup 2022 are set to be given a rest.

New Zealand were eliminated from the tournament after a defeat against Pakistan in the first semi-final.

New Zealand Cricket is expected to announce two separate squads for the white-ball series, with Williamson and Boult set to be rested from either the ODI or the T20I series.

Boult is currently bracing himself to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time after being roped in by the Melbourne Stars in the draft. He will prioritize franchise T20 leagues moving forward after recusing himself from the central contract list due to workload. His teammates Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham followed in his footsteps soon after.

Williamson could sit out either one of the two upcoming series against India. The New Zealand skipper had a poor tournament with the bat in Australia, with major questions being thrown at his approach in the shortest format of the game.

He was among the runs for the Kiwis in the second half of the tournament, but maintained a strike rate in excess of 110 in only one innings.

New Zealand A players in line to make an impression in the potential absence of Williamson and Boult

Head coach Gary Stead and management are likely to turn their attention to the pool of players at their disposal, with a few first-team members set to be unavailable after the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand A recently toured India to compete in a set of unofficial Test matches and a List A series. While the visiting side were thoroughly defeated, they had a few standout performers.

Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, and Blair Tickner are some of the names that will return to the international circuit, with ODI cricket set to take precedence, keeping the 2023 50-over World Cup in mind.

Spark Sport @sparknzsport Record run chases and series white wash.



Catch highlights from best matches of the 2019/2020 series between the



#SparkSport #BLACKCAPS Record run chases and series white wash.Catch highlights from best matches of the 2019/2020 series between the @BLACKCAPS & India. Click on the 'Cricket' tab on the homepage and start watching today. ⏪ Record run chases and series white wash.Catch highlights from best matches of the 2019/2020 series between the @BLACKCAPS & India. Click on the 'Cricket' tab on the homepage and start watching today.#SparkSport #BLACKCAPS https://t.co/qdtklMiv01

Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, and Mark Chapman, who were part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, didn't make an appearance with the side going through the entirety of the tournament with an unchanged playing XI. As a result, they are primed to feature heavily against India.

The Men in Blue have also rested a set of their senior players for the upcoming tour. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli are not set to feature with the captaincy responsibilities being doled out to Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan in their absence.

India's tour of New Zealand will begin with the first T20I at the Wellington Regional Stadium on November 18.

Who will win the white-ball series between the two sides? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: IPL 2023: KKR likely to release Aaron Finch; might target Alex Hales in the mini-auction

Poll : 0 votes