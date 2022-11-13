IPL 2023: KKR likely to release Aaron Finch; might target Alex Hales in the mini-auction 

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly looking to offload Aaron Finch ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. According to a report from Rev Sports, the franchise is looking to rope in England's Alex Hales as an alternative.

KKR are likely to make a significant reshuffle to their squad following their sixth-place finish in the previous edition. A potential trade to bring back Lockie Ferguson in exchange for Shivam Mavi is also underway, according to reports.

After choosing not to retain Shubman Gill following IPL 2021, the franchise was on the lookout for a new opener. In the mega-auction that followed the tournament, they signed Hales. However, the English opening batter withdrew from the 2022 edition, citing bio-bubble fatigue.

KKR eventually signed Australia's T20I captain Finch for ₹1.5 crore as a replacement player. He mustered five appearances over the course of the lukewarm campaign under Shreyas Iyer. With only 86 runs at an average of 17.20, Finch failed to cement a spot in the top order amid constant changes by the management over the course of the competition.

Finch was recently seen leading Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022. Barring a Player of the Match performance against Ireland, the skipper failed to turn up for the rest of the event on home soil as the Aussies failed to reach the semi-finals.

Hales, on the other hand, despite being a renowned exponent of T20 cricket, has only made six appearances in the IPL to date. Apart from KKR, he has represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past but has only tallied 148 runs at a strike rate of 125.42.

KKR looking to release Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the mini-auctions as well

The report also suggests that KKR are prepared to part ways with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer as well. The franchise is heading in a new direction after the departure of long-term coach Brendon McCullum, who is now associated with England cricket.

They appointed renowned domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit to make a serious title charge in the forthcoming season.

Rahane was a relatively regular feature in the KKR batting unit before injury struck. He began his career in Purple and Gold with a solid 44-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of the 2022 season but failed to cross the 30-run mark in the remaining six appearances he made.

Venkatesh was a breakout star in the COVID-riddled 2021 edition. He played a significant role in KKR's runners-up finish following a set of impressive displays in the second leg of the event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was retained by the management and then went on to feature briefly for Team India, but has since struggled massively.

Franchises are required to submit a final list of their retained and released sets of players by November 15. The IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

