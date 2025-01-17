Kane Williamson vs Sachin Tendulkar: Comparing their Test records after 105 matches

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is arguably among the finest cricketers to have graced the game. He's considered a part of the Fab 4 in Test cricket - the other three being Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. While the last two mentioned names have hit a rough patch recently, Root and Williamson have continued their great batting form.

Williamson's humungous contribution to New Zealand cricket can be gauged from the fact that he's the Kiwis' leading run-getter in international cricket. In 363 matches (433 innings) across the three formats of the game, the 34-year-old has amassed 18,661 runs at an average of 48.34, with 46 hundreds and 100 fifties. Ross Taylor is the only other New Zealand player with 18,000-plus runs.

When it comes to batting, Sachin Tendulkar is considered among the greatest in the game. While he ended his career with exactly 200 Tests, Williamson has played 105. On that note, here's comparison of Tendulkar and Williamson's Test record after 105 matches.

Kane Williamson vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who has more runs after 105 Tests?

In 105 Tests, Williamson has notched up 9,276 runs at an average of 54.88, with the aid of 33 hundreds and 37 half-centuries. The right-handed batter has been dismissed for a duck on 11 occasions. Of his 9,000-plus runs, 5,142 runs have come at home in 52 matches at an average of 66.77, with the aid of 20 centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, in 200 Tests, Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 hundreds and 68 fifties. He was dismissed without scoring 14 times. Looking at the Indian legend's batting stats after 105 Test matches, he had 8,811 runs at an average of 57.58, with 31 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. The former India captain was dismissed for a duck 10 times.

Kane Williamson vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who has more double centuries after 105 Tests?

What separates good players from the great ones in Test cricket is how hungry and determined they are to convert hundreds into big scores. Looking at Williamson's stats, the Kiwi batter has notched up six double hundreds in 105 matches. His best of 251 came against West Indies in Hamilton in December 2020.

The 34-year-old also notched up 242* against Sri Lanka in Wellington in January 2015, 238 against Pakistan in Christchurch in January 2021 and 215 against Sri Lanka in Wellington in March 2023. Williamson has been unbeaten on 200 twice - versus Bangladesh in Hamilton in February 2019 and against Pakistan in Karachi in December 2022. He was dismissed for 192 against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2014.

After 105 Tests, Tendulkar had two double centuries. He scored 217 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October 1999 and 201* against Zimbabwe in Nagpur in November 2000. The Indian batting legend was dismissed for 193 against England in Leeds in August 2002 and 179 against West Indies in Nagpur in December 1994. Tendulkar was out in the 170s on three other occasions.

Kane Williamson vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who has a better overseas average after 105 Tests?

How a player performs away from home is a key indicator of his overall ability as a cricketer. Looking at Williamson's away numbers, he has featured in 46 Tests (86 innings) and has scored 3,386 runs at an average of 41.80, with 11 hundreds and 13 fifties. He has been dismissed for a duck seven times. Williamson's best of 200* away from home came against Pakistan in Karachi in December 2022.

Williamson is averaging 42.84 from seven Tests in Australia, 30.53 from eight Tests in England and 21.16 from four Tests in South Africa. As for his performances in Asian countries, the 34-year-old is averaging 33.53 in eight matches in India, 138.50 in two Tests in Pakistan and 29.54 in six Tests in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, of his first 105 Tests, Tendulkar played 60 away from home. In 98 innings, he scored 4,617 runs at an average of 52.46, with 16 hundreds and 21 fifties. The Master Blaster was dismissed without scoring seven times.

Looking at Tendulkar's stats in SENA (South African, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, he averaged 42.40 from nine Tests in South Africa and 71.60 from 10 Tests in England. The former India captain averaged 41.50 from eight Tests in New Zealand and 46.14 from eight Test matches in Australia.

