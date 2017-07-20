Kevin Pietersen the toughest batsman to bowl to, says Ryan Harris

Apart from his favorite batsmen, Ryan Harris discussed the role of a coach and importance of MRF Pace Academy

Ryan Harris believes Gillespie would have done a fantastic job as the head coach of India

What's the story?

Former Australian pacer, Ryan Harris spoke about his favourite batsmen, coach's role and his association with MRF Pace Academy in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. He spoke about the transition in his career as he moved from being a player to being a coach.

He also discussed the role of the coach and explained the importance of a combination of man management and skill management. " Each individual is different. The coach has to accommodate each individual. Skills coaches are there to make the players better in their skills. If the player wants to learn and the coaches make him feel better, that is the day they reach the peak of their career."

When asked about his favourite batsman, Harris mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar is one of them. Recollecting from his past experiences, Harris said, "I have bowled to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen. They are all class batsmen." However, he agreed that he found it toughest to bowl Pietersen because the latter is a 'big guy.'

In case you didn't know...

Ryan Harris was one of the reasons behind the thriving success of Australia in Test Cricket. He played only 27 tests but he took 113 wickets at an average of 23.52. However, recurring injuries made him hang his boots in 2015.

Then, he moved on to don the hat of a coach for the National Performance Team and started training the upcoming pace bowlers in Australia.

The details

Ryan Harris was in India to participate in a function which was hosted in order to celebrate the partnership between MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia. He talked about the importance that this Academy holds in training the bowlers from both the countries.

He pointed out that over the years there has been a significant increase in the number of players that fly down to this Academy for their training since it offers a good change in the external conditions for the young players to adapt.

He also spoke about the disputed position of Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team and stated that Jason Gillispie would have done a fantastic job in that role.

What's next?

Ryan will now resume his job of mentoring the budding pace bowlers back in Australia.

Author's take

Ryan Harris was one of the most aggressive pace bowlers and he contributed significantly when Australia were ruling the Test roster. His coaching will definitely aid the bowlers of the next generation and help them grow into world beaters.