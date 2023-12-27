"KL Rahul is constantly showing the world why he is rated so highly" - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik was mighty impressed by KL Rahul's batting exploits on Day 1 of India's ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, December 26.

India found themselves in a precarious position after the South African bowlers ran riot in seam-friendly conditions. Rahul was the lone warrior for the Men in Blue, remaining unbeaten on 70 as the visitors finished on 208/8 at the stumps.

Pointing out how Rahul has performed consistently in overseas conditions, Karthik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"He batted very authoritatively towards the end of his innings but what was really good was how he was able to fight at the start when he had normal batters with him. KL Rahul is someone who has always got runs abroad. That is a very rare quality to have, and KL Rahul is constantly showing the world why he is rated so highly."

Karthik spoke about how Rahul played cautiously early on and then chose to accelerate when he was batting with the tailenders, adding:

"He has got a couple of hundreds in England, he has got runs in Australia, we know he has got a hundred previously at the same ground against South Africa, and yet again repeating it today on a much tougher pitch. It was so hard to bat on, and he came, weathered the storm, batted well, but when he got together with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, started playing some sumptuous shots."

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned how Rahul has delivered tremendous performances since his return to the Indian team, elaborating:

"From the time he has made his comeback and put foot in the Indian team again after his injury in the Asia Cup, he has not looked back. He has been quite the player that India need and has been one that they want."

It is worth mentioning that this was only the second time that KL Rahul batted at No. 6 in Test matches. He showcased tremendous composure under pressure and countered the South African bowlers with great aplomb in challenging conditions.

"It is never going to be easy" - Dinesh Karthik on conditions in South Africa

India lost wickets at regular intervals on the opening day, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill departing without significant contributions.

Dinesh Karthik suggested that it was always going to be a big challenge for the batting lineup, considering that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Gill, and Jaiswal are playing their maiden Test series in South Africa. He said:

"Three out of the six batters are playing in South Africa in their first Test. That is always going to be a challenge. Throw in the fact that they have given a very spicy wicket, it is never going to be easy."

Karthik opined that India have a chance to fight their way back if they somehow manage to register a 240-run total, adding:

"If India can get to 230-240, they will be pretty happy with that score. We have four fast bowlers as well. So, we can probably do the same what South Africa have done to us."

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will resume batting on Day 2 for Team India. Rahul would want to accumulate some quick runs and help his team cross the 250-run mark.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App