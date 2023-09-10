KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan: Top 5 expert opinions on who should India pick for Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan kick off Round Two of their intense rivalry in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

While the match has several sub-plots and player battles, the debate around the wicket-keeper spot between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the Indian middle order has taken center stage.

Although Rahul's selection appears to be a no-brainer considering his impeccable ODI record, layoff due to his thigh injury and the niggle that followed has kept him out of action since midway through the IPL.

Meanwhile, Kishan has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring 50+ in the last four ODIs, including a scintillating 82 off 81 deliveries against Pakistan in Team India's Asia Cup opener. His addition also provides Rohit Sharma's men with a left-hander in the middle order, a move that paid rich dividends against the Pakistan spinners last week.

Yet, it is hard to ignore a fully fit Rahul, who averages an impressive 45.13 in 54 matches, with five centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name. Like Kishan, Rahul also can play as an opening batter and in the middle order while keeping wickets.

Hence, the choice becomes preferential based on different parameters, as the numbers, form, and fitness indicate a near dead-heat between the duo.

Keeping that in mind, let us look at the top five expert opinions on who India should pick between Rahul and Kishan for the Asia Cup 2023 match vs. Pakistan.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar felt the battle could be between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the No. 4 spot, with Ishan Kishan a sure-starter at No.5 based on recent form.

Furthermore, Gavaskar did not dismiss the idea of playing both Rahul and Kishan in the middle order, with the southpaw keeping wickets due to Rahul recovering from injury.

"It could be a fight between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the Super Fours in the Asia Cup. With the kind of form that Ishan Kishan showcased against Pakistan, if both Rahul and Ishan play, it might be a good idea to let Ishan keep wickets because if Rahul has undergone recovery from an injury, then getting up and down might be a bit of an issue," he told India Today.

"It makes sense to have Ishan to keep wickets. It could actually be a fight between Shreyas and KL Rahul for the No. 4 and No. 5 positions," he added.

While Kishan has found success predominantly as an opener with an average of over 70, Rahul has been equally adept at the top and middle order.

Compared to Kishan's average of only 31.33 in the middle order, the right-handed Rahul averages over 45 in the middle order, with the number ballooning up to over 55 as the gloveman.

#2 Robin Uthappa

Another former Indian opener, Robin Uthappa, provided a left-field idea regarding the Ishan Kishan vs KL Rahul debate. He suggested the team management continue with the left-hander throughout the Asia Cup and play Rahul in the following Australia ODI series.

Team India has a possible four games remaining in the Asia Cup, provided they qualify for the final, followed by three ODIs against Australia before the World Cup.

"It will be difficult to play both Kishan and KL in the Indian line-up at the Asia Cup because Shreyas Iyer has also just returned from injury. Ishan Kishan needs to have confidence going into the ODI World Cup, so I will play him throughout this tournament. I will urge the team management to play KL Rahul in all three matches against Australia instead," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

Rahul is just returning from a long layoff and was only recently deemed fit after missing the opening two games of the tournament.

Hence, it may be daunting for the elegant right-hander to play in a high-intensity India-Pakistan game straightaway. Continuing with the in-form Kishan as the wicket-keeper-batter in the middle order for the Asia Cup might be the more viable option, as suggested by Uthappa.

#3 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan preferred to go with the experienced KL Rahul ahead of Ishan Kishan for the Pakistan clash but admitted that the management could be titled to go otherwise.

With the World Cup around the corner, Pathan felt the 31-year-old Rahul would need as much match practice as possible following his long injury layoff.

"We and the fans are making it complicated. I feel the management is extremely clear about who they want to play. If you ask me, I will go towards KL Rahul but the team management can think differently," he told Star Sports.

"KL Rahul needs to do it. No matter how much he practices or goes on the ground, it is less because the World Cup is also around the corner and you want as much practice as possible, play as many deliveries, and prepare fully. The decision is going to be interesting for sure. I will go with Rahul," he added.

Pathan also felt the left-handed Kishan should be a straight replacement only for Rahul and not come in for Shreyas Iyer.

"Ishan Kishan, it's a straight replacement. You won't want to play him in place of Shreyas Iyer. Yes, Shreyas Iyer is coming after injury but he is coming after scoring a lot of runs before that. KL Rahul also scored a lot of runs before injury," he stated.

Following the Pakistan clash, Team India plays Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super Fours to qualify for the final on Sunday, September 17.

While Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in the squad as the replacement for Iyer, Kishan could slot in for either Iyer, Rahul, or opener Shubman Gill should the need arise.

#4 Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt KL Rahul might not feature in the playing XI against Pakistan despite being fully fit and available.

Bangar felt Ishan Kishan's scintillating form in the 50-over format could ensure he starts against Pakistan in the Super Fours clash in Colombo.

"It's a very good sign that KL Rahul is fit and he is able to execute his skills well (in the nets) whether it's keeping or batting. But I still think that he might not get a place in the playing XI because Ishan Kishan hasn't done anything wrong in the opportunities he has got. He has performed really well," he told Star Sports.

"It's good that KL Rahul has regained full fitness, I am sure he will put his best foot forward whenever he gets an opportunity," he added.

Despite the layoff with injury, Rahul was in terrific form this year, averaging over 56 in six games, including a sensational 75* in India's lone win in the three-match series against Australia at home.

On the other hand, Kishan struggled in the middle order against New Zealand at home earlier in the year before his resurgence in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies as an opener.

#5 Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batter and World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir felt that the current form of a player should take precedence over reputation during selection.

With that in mind, he stated that Ishan Kishan should get the nod over KL Rahul for the upcoming games, including the Pakistan clash.

"India will make a huge blunder if they don't play Ishan Kishan ahead of KL Rahul. The point is, when you're gearing up to win the World Cup, you don't see the name, you judge by their form. You choose the player who can perform and win you the World Cup. I feel Ishan Kishan has done everything he needs to do to be a frontrunner," he said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"Just because he is Ishan Kishan and hasn't played a lot of international cricket, you're saying that KL Rahul should play before him. But if Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma were in place of Ishan Kishan, would KL Rahul be able to replace them? The answer is 'no'," he added.

While the experience and overall numbers at the middle order distinctly favor Rahul, Kishan has the edge on recent form.

Being a left-hander in an Indian top six full of right-handers could also strengthen Kishan's case to be in the playing XI to tackle leg-spinners and left-arm spinners of the opposition.