Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar called up to India's T20I squad for England

Krunal and Chahar receive their maiden T20I call-up

Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya have been named as replacements for the injured duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the T20I series against England. Both Chahar and Krunal received their maiden T20I call-up following injuries to Bumrah and Sundar that has ruled them out of the T20I series that begins on July 12. Washington Sundar, who was also in India's ODI squad has been replaced by Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah fractured his finger during the second T20I against Ireland while Washington Sundar suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, which India won 2-0.

Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya are both part of the India A side, which is through to the final of the triangular series involving West Indies A and England Lions.

Chahar, who was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings side that won IPL 2018, has been sensational so far in England, having taken 13 wickets in his five List-A games. In the tri-series, he is India A's leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of just over 4.

Krunal has just three runs and two wickets to his name in the three matches of the tri-series but has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the IPL for Mumbai Indians over the last two seasons.

The T20I leg of India's tour of England begins on July 3 at Manchester. They travel to Cardiff for the second T20I three days later and the final T20I will be on July 8 at Bristol. The ODI series against England, which consists of three matches, begins at Nottingham on July 12. Lord's and Leeds are the venues for the second and third ODI.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav. Deepak Chahar

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav