Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - comparing their stats after 110 ODIs

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Australia's leg spinner Adam Zampa will be crucial for their teams' fortunes when the Men in Blue take on the Aussies in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Slow bowlers have had a crucial role to play in the ICC event so far.

Kuldeep went wicketless in Team India's first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, registering figures of 0-43 from 10 overs. The 30-year-old was, however, highly impressive against Pakistan, claiming 3-40 in nine overs. The wrist-spinner also picked up 2-56 against New Zealand in 9.3 overs.

Looking at Zampa's performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy, he picked up 2-64 from 10 overs against England in Lahore. The leg spinner also impressed with 2-48 from eight overs against Afghanistan at the same venue. Zampa has featured in 110 ODIs. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep at the same stage.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has more wickets and a better average after 110 ODIs?

After 110 ODIs, Zampa has 185 wickets to his name at an average of 28.55 and an economy rate of 5.54. Of his 185 scalps, 48 have come at home in 29 matches at an average of 27.43 and an economy rate of 5.32. Away from home, he has picked up 90 scalps in 57 ODIs, averaging 31 at an economy rate of 5.64. Zampa has 47 wickets in 24 games at neutral venues, averaging 25 at an economy rate of 5.55.

Of his 185 scalps, 36 have come against England in 17 matches at an average of 23.77 and an economy rate of 5.49. The Australian leg-spinner has also picked up 35 scalps in 23 ODIs against India, averaging 33.51 at an economy rate of 5.61. Further, Zampa has picked up 24 scalps in 14 matches against Pakistan at an average of 29.45 and 19 wickets in 18 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 49.68.

After 110 ODIs, Kuldeep had 177 wickets to his name at an average of 26.24 and an economy rate of 4.98. Of his 177 scalps, 78 came at home in 50 matches, averaging 29.89 at an economy rate of 5.51. Kuldeep also claimed 76 wickets in 42 away ODIs, averaging 21.97 at an economy rate of 4.68. At neutral venues, he picked up 23 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 4.23.

Of his scalps, 33 came in 19 ODIs against West Indies at an average of 21.51 and an economy rate of 4.72. He also claimed 31 scalps in 22 ODIs against Australia, averaging 38.32 at an economy rate of 6. Further, he had 27 wickets against South Africa from 13 matches (avg 16:51), 22 against Sri Lanka from 15 games (avg 22.27) and 20 wickets against New Zealand from 11 matches (avg 26.80).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has more 4 wicket+ hauls after 110 ODIs

There have been 12 instances of Zampa picking up four or more wickets in an ODI innings - one five-fer and 11 four-fers. His best of 5-35 was registered against New Zealand in Cairns in September 2022. Of the Australian leggie's 11 four-fers, three each came against England and Pakistan, two were registered against India and one each against South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Bowler Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Bowling 4-fers 5-fers Adam Zampa 110 185 28.55 5.54 5-35 11 1 Kuldeep Yadav 107 177 26.24 4.98 6-25 7 2

(Bowling stats after 110 ODIs)

After 110 ODIs, there had been nine instances of Kuldeep claiming four or more scalps in a match - two five-fers and seven four-fers. His best of 6-25 came against England in Nottingham in July 2018. Kuldeep also picked up 5-25 versus Pakistan in Colombo in September 2023. Of his four-fers, three came against South Africa, two against New Zealand and one each against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has a better record in matches won after 110 ODIs?

Looking at Zampa's record in winning causes, he has picked up 136 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 22.16 and an economy rate of 5.31, with 11 four-fers and one five-fer. Incredibly, Australia have never lost an ODI when Zampa has picked up four or more wickets in a match.

Bowler Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Bowling 4-fers 5-fers Adam Zampa 64 136 22.16 5.31 5-35 11 1 Kuldeep Yadav 78 140 23.05 4.73 6-25 7 2

(Bowling stats in winning causes)

As for Kuldeep, he had been part of 78 ODIs that India won after 110 matches. He claimed 140 scalps at an average of 23.05 and an economy rate of 4.73, with seven five-fers and two four-fers. Like Zampa, India too have never lost an ODI when Kuldeep has picked up four or more scalps. There is nothing much to pick in the one-day records of the two spinners, who are proven match-winners.

