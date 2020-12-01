Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

Having opened their account in LPL 2020, the Kandy Tuskers will be a confident outfit when they face the Jaffna Stallions in the 8th match of the inaugural Lanka Premier League at Hambantota on Tuesday.

The Kandy Tuskers consigned the Shahid Afridi-led Galle Gladiators to their third straight defeat, getting the better of them by 25 runs on Sunday.

The Jaffna Stallions, on the other hand, are table-toppers, having registered impressive victories in both their matches so far. They go in as favourites for Monday’s clash.

Form Guide: Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera

Skipper Thisara Perera led from the front for the Jaffna Stallions as they came from behind to overcome the Dambulla Viiking challenge on Monday. Perera’s superb knock of 97 not out saw them recover from 64 for 5 to post 218.

Avishka Fernando scored an impressive 92 in Jaffna Stallions’ opening encounter. The rest of the batting line-up will need to lift their game, having come a cropper in the last match.

In the bowling, pacer Usman Shinwari did an excellent job with figures of 3 for 16 while Perera also chipped in with a couple of wickets against the Dambulla Viiking. Wanindu Hasaranga has also impressed in both games, but the others haven’t quite made a mark.

Form Guide: Kandy Tuskers

Brendan Taylor

The Kandy Tuskers have been somewhat unlucky in LPL 2020 to lose two out of three. However, they would be glad with the triumph over Galle Gladiators on Monday.

The decision to bring in the experienced Zimbabwean Brendan Taylor paid dividends as he compiled a crucial half-century against Galle Gladiators when the match was hanging in the balance. Kusal Mendis’ 49 too was important to the team’s cause.

Skipper Kusal Perera has looked good, and played a fine knock in the tournament opener. The young Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been highly impressive, but he will need to work on his shot selection to register bigger scores.

The Kandy Tuskers’ bowling attack fought back against Galle Gladiators after two poor games. Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep and Naveen-ul-Haq all chipped in to make it a combined bowling effort. And in the only over he bowled, Seekkuge Prasanna got the big scalp of Shahid Afridi.

Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Prediction

The Jaffna Stallions are yet to taste defeat in LPL 2020. They found themselves in some trouble in both the matches but were able to find a way out.

The Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, succumbed to defeat from handy circumstances in two matches before lifting themselves.

On form, Jaffna Stallions have the edge. However, the Kandy Tuskers, if they get things right, have the stronger outfit all-round.

Predicted to win: Kandy Tuskers