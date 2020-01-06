Lasith Malinga's Sri Lanka keen on taking advantage of Jasprit Bumrah's rustiness

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga will be hopeful of a positive result from the T20I series against India.

Jasprit Bumrah last played an international game for India against the West Indies away in the Test series. Post that, he suffered from a stress fracture in his back and remained out of action for four months.

Skipper Lasith Malinga was well aware of. Bumrah's comeback and felt he might be rusty coming back into the Indian team and that this was something that Sri Lanka can take advantage of.

“He (Bumrah) is the number one bowler in the world. He has got skills and accuracy. But he is coming after an injury and didn’t play much cricket in the past few months. Most of the bowlers struggle to get their rhythm for the first few matches (after making a comeback). We want to get that advantage to us,” Malinga was quoted as saying.

Malinga worked closely with Bumrah at Mumbai Indians and saw him evolve as a world-class bowler. The Sri Lankan skipper will be hopeful that his insights on Bumrah will help the team tackle his bowling.

“I'm really happy for Bumrah, he is doing well for his country. He's my teammate. He's their wicket-taking bowler. I can pass on the information about his attitude and bowling skills. But our batsmen will have to be smart enough to handle him," he asserted.