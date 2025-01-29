Liam Livingstone vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their stats after 58 T20Is

Several examples come to mind when the topic of modern T20 batters comes up, and two of those striking names are India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Liam Livingstone. Forging the backbone of their respective nations' batting unit, their contributions, and the way they go about it, almost have a telling impact on the game.

While Liam Livingstone made his debut in 2017, he had to wait for four more years for his third appearance in the format. Given the fact that Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in 2021, and has not looked back since, it is fair to say that the careers of these two players have run parallel in the international circuit at least.

The right-handed batting pair are explosive to the highest degree but are quite different from each other. Livingstone is more of a traditional slogger, well-equipped against both pace and spin. The Indian skipper, on the other hand, is a shrewd operator, using the bowlers' pace against them and manipulating the field with his ability to access all areas of the ground.

On that note, let us compare the numbers of Suryakumar Yadav and Liam Livingstone after 58 international matches in the shortest format.

Who has scored more runs after 58 T20I matches?

Ignoring Livingstone's first couple of matches, his career run alongside Suryakumar Yadav from a timeframe perspective. While the duo are now competing against each other in the ongoing bilateral series in India, there is a difference of 23 matches between the two.

While the English all-rounder played his 58th match in Rajkot recently, Suryakumar Yadav's 58th T20I contest came during the fifth T20I against Australia in late 2023.

So far, Livingstone has scored 937 runs at an average of 26.03, and a strike rate of 150.16. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, was the No.1 ranked batter in the world at a similar stage. After 58 T20I appearances, the Indian batter had scored 1,985 runs at an average of 44.11, and a strike rate of 171.71.

While the Indian skipper had the privilege of playing consistently in the same position for a prolonged period of time, it does not account for such a massive difference in the numbers. Livingstone's inconsistency is clearly reflected through this.

Who has fared better away from home after 58 T20I matches?

For a modern T20 batter to be considered successful, he has to prove his worth across all terrains. In this aspect, there might be none better than Suryakumar Yadav, who has racked up hundreds in New Zealand, South Africa, and England in his T20I career. This has led to an impressive away record to his name, which even supersedes his numbers at home.

Across his first 58 T20I matches, 30 of those came away from home. In those matches, he scored 1,081 runs at an average of 45.04, and a strike rate of 174.64.

On the other hand, Livingstone has struggled immensely in conditions away from home. In 26 innings, he has recorded only one fifty. His overall numbers of 484 runs at an average of 23.05, and a strike rate of 145.78 also does not reflect his true potential.

Who has hit more sixes after 58 T20I matches?

Aside from the usual parameters of runs, strike rate, and average. The number of sixes, and the fact that how often the boundaries are coming are also equally important in the modern era.

In that regard, considering the massive difference in the runs between the two players, there is also a predictable disparity when it comes to sixes hit. After 58 T20I matches, Liam Livingstone has 59 sixes to his name while Suryakumar racked up 112 after the same number of matches.

