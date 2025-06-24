List of Indian batters to score a hundred in both innings of a Test ft. Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli

Scoring a hundred in both innings of a Test match is considered among the greatest feats that a batter can achieve in the game of cricket. Batting for extended periods not once but twice in a Test match is a stern examination of an athlete's physical fitness and mental strength as well. Hence, scoring twin hundreds in a Test is rated very highly by cricket experts.

Warren Bardsley of Australia was the first-ever batter in the history of Test cricket to score hundreds in both innings. He registered scores of 136 & 130 against England at The Oval in August 1909. Over the years, legends like Herbert Sutcliffe, Wally Hammond, Don Bradman, Clyde Walcott, Garry Sobers, Greg Chappell, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis have all matched the feat.

Among Indian cricketers, seven batters have notched up hundreds in both innings of a Test match. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the latest addition to the famed list after he scored tons in both innings of the Headingley Test against England. In the wake of Pant's heroics, we look at the full list of Indian batters to score a hundred in both innings of a Test match.

Trending

Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare was the first Indian batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. He created history against Australia in Adelaide in January 1948. Hazare scored 116 off 303 balls in the first innings and 145 off 372 balls in the second. Despite his heroics, India lost the Test by an innings and 16 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar (3 times)

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar scored twin hundreds in a Test as many as three times during his illustrious career. The Little Master scored 124 & 220 against West Indies in Port of Spain during his iconic debut series in 1971.

Gavaskar notched up scores of 111 & 137 against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1978. India, however, lost the Test by eight wickets. The third and final instance of Gavaskar registering hundreds in both innings was registered against West Indies in Kolkata in December 1978. The former India captain scored 107 in the first innings and 182* in the second.

Rahul Dravid (2 times)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid loved batting for long hours in Test matches. It is no surprise then that 'The Wall' has scored hundreds in both innings of a Test match on two occasions.

Dravid scored 190 off 354 balls in the first innings of the Hamilton Test against New Zealand in January 1999. He followed it up with an unbeaten 103 off 136 balls in the second innings as the high-scoring Test ended in a draw.

Dravid also scored 110 off 222 balls in the first innings against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in March 2005. He followed it up with 135 off 283 balls in the second essay and was Player of the Match as India won the Test by 195 runs.

Virat Kohli

India's batting superstar Virat Kohli also notched up hundreds in each innings against Australia in Adelaide in December 2014. Leading the side in the absence of MS Dhoni, he scored 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second. Despite his brilliance, India lost the Test by 48 runs.

Kohli narrowly missed out on a ton in each innings against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2013. The right-handed batter, who recently retired from Test cricket, scored 119 in the first innings and was out for 96 in the second innings. He was named Player of the Match as the Test ended in a draw.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was among India's finest middle order batters at his peak. In the Delhi Test against South Africa in December 2015, he hit hundreds in both innings. Rahane scored 127 off 215 in the first essay and followed it up with 100* off 206. He was named Player of the Match as India won the Test by 337 runs.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the sixth India to notch up centuries in each innings of a Test match. He achieved the impressive feat against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in October 2019. This was the series in which Rohit was pushed up the order as opener. In the very first Test of the three-match series, he responded with scores 176 & 127, walking away with the Player of the Match.

Rishabh Pant

Team India's dynamic keeper-batter Pant is the latest to notch up twin hundreds in a Test match. He scored 134 off 178 balls in the first innings of the opening Test against England in Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Shubman Gill (147) also hit tons. Pant followed it up with 118 off 140 in the second essay, adding 195 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (137).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news