List of major records in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. This year’s event will be the 13th edition of the competition. The first ever Men’s ODI World Cup was played in England in 1975. The last edition was also held in England in 2019.

India had co-hosted the 1987 World Cup with Pakistan. They hosted the tournament for the second time in 1996, this time with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. The 2011 edition, which was won by the Men in Blue, was also held in India. During this edition, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were the co-hosts.

The 2023 edition will be the first time India will be hosting the World Cup solely. England are the defending champions in the competition and will kick off this year’s competition with a rematch of the 2019 final against New Zealand.

ODI World Cup: The major stats

Over the years, the World Cup has seen some fantastic performances from players across nations. In this feature, we list the major records in the tournament’s history.

Most Runs - Sachin Tendulkar (2278)

Sachin Tendulkar batting during the 2011 semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. (Pic: Getty Images)

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored the most runs in the ODI World Cup. In 45 matches from 1992 to 2011, he scored 2278 runs at an average of 56.95, with six hundreds and 15 fifties.

Tendulkar is the only batter with over 2000 runs in the ODI World Cup. He is followed by Ricky Ponting (1743), Kumar Sangakkara (1532), Brian Lara (1225) and AB de Villiers (1207).

Highest individual score - Martin Guptill (237*)

Martin Guptill celebrates after reaching 200 against West Indies during the 2015 edition. (Pic: Getty Images)

Veteran New Zealand opener Martin Guptill holds the record for the highest individual score in the ODI World Cup. He smashed 237* off 163 balls in the quarter-final of the 2015 edition against West Indies in Wellington. The blazing knock featured 24 fours and 11 sixes.

Expand Tweet

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the only other batter to have slammed a double hundred in the ODI World Cup. He scored 215 off 147 balls against Zimbabwe in Canberra, also during the 2015 edition. Gayle struck 10 fours and 16 sixes in his knock.

Most hundreds - Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar (6)

Rohit Sharma scored a record five hundreds in the 2019 edition. (Pic: Getty Images)

Two Indians jointly hold the record for the most hundreds in the one-day World Cup. Current skipper Rohit Sharma has six tons in 17 matches, five of them coming in the 2019 edition in England.

Tendulkar also notched up six centuries in 45 matches. Sangakkara and Ponting have five each from 37 and 46 matches respectively.

Most ducks - Nathan Astle and Ijaz Ahmed (5)

Former New Zealand opener Nathan Astle and former Pakistan batter Ijaz Ahmed jointly hold the unwanted record for most ducks in the Men’s ODI World Cup. While Astle was dismissed without scoring five times in 22 matches, Ijaz registered five ducks in 29 games.

Most sixes - Chris Gayle (49)

Chris Gayle is one of the two batters who has a double hundred in the Men’s ODI World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the big-hitting Gayle holds the record for most sixes in the ODI World Cup. He clubbed 49 sixes in 35 matches. Proteas legend AB de Villiers (37 from 23 matches) is second only the list. He is followed by Ponting (31 from 46), Brendon McCullum (29 from 34) and Herschelle Gibbs (28 from 25).

Most sixes in an innings - Eoin Morgan (17)

Former England captain Eoin Morgan holds the record for having hit the most number of sixes in an innings in the Men's ODI World Cup. He smashed 17 maximums during his knock of 148 off 71 balls against Afghanistan in Manchester during the 2019 edition. With his spectacular big hitting, Morgan broke Gayle’s record of 16 sixes.

Most runs in a single edition of the World Cup - Sachin Tendulkar (673)

Tendulkar holds the record for scoring most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. He notched up 673 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.18, with one hundred and six fifties, during the 2003 edition.

Matthew Hayden (659 runs in 2007), Rohit (648 in 2019), Warner (647 in 2019) and Shakib Al Hasan (606 in 2019) are the only other batters to have scored 600-plus runs in a single edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup.

Fastest hundred - Kevin O'Brien (50 balls)

Kevin O'Brien stunned England with a spectacular knock in 2011. (Pic: Getty Images)

Ireland’s Kevin O'Brien holds the record for the fastest hundred in the World Cup. He smashed a ton off 50 balls against England in Bengaluru during the 2011 edition. O'Brien hammered 113 off 63 balls, hitting 13 fours and six sixes as Ireland pulled off a famous chase of 328.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell came tantalizingly close to breaking the record. He reached three figures off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in Sydney during the 2015 edition.

Most wickets - Glenn McGrath (71)

Aussie legend Glenn McGrath holds the record for most wickets in the World Cup. He claimed 71 scalps in 39 matches at an average of 18.19, with two five-wicket hauls.

Expand Tweet

McGrath is followed by Muttiah Muralitharan (68), Lasith Malinga (56) and Wasim Akram (55) in the illustrious list.

Best bowling figures in an innings - Glenn McGrath (7/15)

McGrath’s 7/15 are the best bowling figures in the Men’s ODI World Cup. The brilliant effort came against Namibia in Potchefstroom in 2003. Andy Bichel (7/20 vs England, 2003), Tim Southee (7/33 vs England, 2015) and Winston Davis (7/51 vs Australia, 1983) are the other bowlers with a seven-wicket haul in the competition.

Most five-fors in an innings - Mitchell Starc (3)

Mitchell Starc has a brilliant record in the ODI World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Australia’s Mitchell Starc has claimed three five-fors in the World Cup from 18 matches, with a best of 6/28 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2015. No other bowler has claimed more than two five-fers in the competition.

Most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup - Mitchell Starc (27)

Starc’s 27 scalps in 2019 stands as a record for the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. He is followed by fellow Aussie McGrath, who claimed 26 wickets in the 2007 edition.

Highest partnership by runs - Marlon Samuels & Chris Gayle (372)

The Windies duo of Marlon Samuels & Gayle hold the record for the highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. They added 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra in 2015.

Expand Tweet

Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid (318 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 in Taunton) are the only other pair to have featured in a 300-plus stand in the World Cup.

Highest and lowest total - 417/6 & 36

Australia’s 417/6 against Afghanistan in Perth in 2015 is the highest total in the history of the Men’s ODI World Cup. Canada’s score 36 against Sri Lanka in Paarl in 2003 is the lowest ever total in the competition.