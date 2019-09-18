Live Cricket Score: Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India vs South Africa 2019

India look to warm up the bench with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year

After rain played spoilsport in Dharamshala, the Indian cricket team are set to take on South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali. With the limited-overs format returning to the country after the World Cup, India bid to make a fresh start to their home season with new faces eager to make a mark for themselves in the national side.

As stated by captain Virat Kohli earlier, every T20 match from now on will be an opportunity to try out various combinations keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia next year. After a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup, Kohli and company have embarked on a new journey with a successful tour of the West Indies.

A lot of cricket has happened globally since then - Australia retaining the urn after a thrilling 2-2 end to the series that saw Jofra Archer, Steven Smith and Ben Stokes earn all the accolades for their respective performances. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, made the best of his well-earned rest from the ODI series against West Indies, claiming two five-wicket hauls in 2 Tests against the Windies. Rested out of the T20 series against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah is currently focussing all his energy on the longest format of the game to help India win the maiden Test Championship. With Jofra Archer and Bumrah stealing most of the headlines lately, counterpart Kagiso Rabada has all to do under the new leadership of Quinton de Kock. Having won the IPL with Mumbai Indians in India earlier this year, de Kock is quite familiar with the conditions on offer and remains the best bet to lead them with a rejuvenated enthusiasm after a miserable World Cup campaign that saw them lose 5 of their 9 games.

But a change of format might do wonders to the side that are known to choke under pressure, especially in the ICC events.

From India's perspective, it will be interesting to see the kind of combination skipper Kohli decides to play. The curious never-ending saga of the number 4 spot will be a highlight yet again as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, all looking to make that spot their own. Rahul Chahar and Pandya brothers might all get a look in, with Chahar probably coming in for Washington Sundar. Rohit Sharma is expected to open with Shikhar Dhawan, with the latter scoring well for India A against South Africa A at home. Although both teams are going into the series completely dependent on their young guns to fire, Kagiso Rabada vs Virat Kohli, on flat and batting friendly tracks might well be the contest that takes our breath away and kick-start to what is going to be an enthralling contest between bat and ball.

In their last 5 T20I games, India lead South Africa with 2 wins and one loss (2 matches getting abandoned).

