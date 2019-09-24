Live Cricket Score: Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India Women vs South Africa Women 2019

India Women looking for a strong start against South Africa Women

Indian women's cricket team start their first home match of the season against South Africa in a T20I in Surat. Both the teams are languishing quite low in the T20 rankings, with the hosts ranked fifth while the touring side stands at sixth.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping for a strong start to the home season from a team that boasts a lot of young and inexperienced faces. 15-year-old batsman Shafali Verma has been the surprise call-up for the first three T20Is. Verma, who hasn’t represented the national team at the senior level, played in the Women’s T20 challenge for Velocity.

Playing for the Haryana senior T20 side in 2018-19, Verma scored 186 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 187.87 which included a top score of 128 runs from 56 balls. Her Velocity team-mate Danielle Wyatt had earlier heaped praise on the 15-year-old wonderkid for her hitting ability at the top of the order. A duck by Verma in the tour match representing the Indian Board President’s Women XI against South Africa Women won’t dent the tennager’s hope of a big performance on Tuesday.

Building a team after the Mithali Raj retirement fiasco, Harmanpreet Kaur has a young team at her disposal which would like to make the most of the opportunities at the top-most level before the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. South Africa women, on the other hand, will be captained by Sune Luus after Dane Van Niekerk was ruled out due to a foot injury which recurred while playing the Kia Super League in England.

South Africa Women won the tour match against Indian Board President’s Women XI by 83 runs with captain Sune Luus picking 3 wickets. In the last five matches played between the two teams, India women lead by three games to one, with one match having a no result.

India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has repeatedly expressed confidence in this young squad, and with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in form as well, she is hopeful of making use of every T20I before the World Cup next year in Australia.

