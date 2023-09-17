Looking back at every India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final in history 

The stage is set for Team India and Sri Lanka to battle against each other at the Asia Cup 2023 Final. The all-important fixture is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

India were the first side to qualify for the summit clash when they defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday (September 12). That was the only defeat for the Lankans, as they went on to script a remarkable chase against Pakistan to book their slot in the final against India.

It is interesting to note that this isn't the first time that these two teams have qualified for the summit clash in an Asia Cup edition. Both India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in an Asia Cup final seven times in history.

Ahead of the eighth Asia Cup final meeting between India and Sri Lanka, let's rewind the clock and take a look back at all Asia Cup finals between the two neighbours.

#7 1988 - India won by 6 wickets

India and Sri Lanka faced each other in an Asia Cup for the first time in 1988. The final, played in Dhaka, saw India win the toss and elect to bowl first.

Led by a great bowling spell by Kris Srikkanth (3/12), India bundled out Sri Lanka for 176 in 43.2 overs.

In reply, India eased past the victory on the back of two brilliant half-centuries by Navjot Singh Sidhu (76) and Dilip Vengsarkar (50*). India scored 180/4 in 37.1 overs and won their second Asia Cup title.

#6 1990/91 - India won by 7 wickets

The fourth edition of the Asia Cup was hosted by India. However, Pakistan had pulled out of the tournament due to strained political relations with India.

India went on to conduct the tournament and reached the finals, where they faced Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two teams also met in a group stage clash prior to the final, where Sri Lanka defeated India by 36 runs.

However, the Men in Blue took revenge against the Lankans as they scripted a seven-wicket win in the summit fixture.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 204/9 in their first innings. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev bowled an impressive spell of 4/31.

In reply, Sanjay Manjreker (75*) and Sachin Tendulkar (53) brought India closer to the target before a fiery innings by skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (54* off 39) sealed the victory for the nation.

#5 1995 - India won by 8 wickets

For the third consecutive time, India and Sri Lanka faced each other in an Asia Cup final. The tournament in 1995 was hosted in Sharjah, UAE.

All three—India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan—ended the group stages with four points each before India and Sri Lanka made it to the final by virtue of a better run rate.

Facing the Lankans for the third successive time in the final, India recorded a hat-trick of wins as they defeated them by eight wickets in hand.

With Asanka Gurusinha scoring 85, Sri Lanka put 230 on the board in the first inning. India, in reply, put the Lankan bowlers on the backfoot from the get-go.

Sachin Tendulkar launched India with a run-a-ball 41 before Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin took control. They stitched up a 175-run partnership for the third wicket and took India over the finish line with ease.

While Sidhu scored 84* off 106 balls, Azharuddin made 90* off only 89 balls.

#4 1997 - Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

After three back-to-back defeats against India, Sri Lanka finally took revenge at the 1997 Asia Cup Final.

Playing at home, the Lankans went unbeaten in the entire tournament. Arjuna Ranatunga was in the form of his life, scoring 272 runs at an average of 136 across four innings. He was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

In the final, Sri Lanka recorded a one-sided victory as they first restricted India to 239/7 before chasing down the total with eight wickets in hand.

Sanath Jayasuriya (63) and Marvan Atapattu (84*) stitched up a fantastic 137-run opening stand before Ranatunga put the game to bed after his 66-ball 62*. As a result, Sri Lanka lifted their second Asia Cup title with 79 balls remaining.

#3 2004 - Sri Lanka won by 25 runs

Sachin Tendulkar took two wickets at the Asia Cup 2004 final vs Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

After an early exit from the Asia Cup 2000, India reached the final in the 2004 edition. It is pertinent to note that 2004 was the maiden season where the ongoing format was used. The tournament was divided into three stages – the Group Stage, Super Fours and the final.

Alongside India, Sri Lanka emerged as the other finalists.

Fortunately for the Sri Lankan fans, the Marvan Atapattu-led side recorded a 25-run victory in Colombo.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 228 runs on the board, with their skipper scoring 65. Kumar Sangakkara also scored fifty in that game.

While the target was well within India's range, the Sri Lankan bowlers made it extremely difficult for them as they kept inflicting crucial blows regularly.

Sri Lankan spinners Sanath Jayasuriya (2/34) and Upul Chandana (3/33) took five wickets between them to restrict India to 203/9. Atapattu was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting and leadership in the final, while Jayasuriya was named the Player of the Tournament (293 runs and 4 wickets).

#2 2008 - Sri Lanka won by 100 runs

Sachin Tendulkar while batting vs Sri Lanka in 2008 [Getty Images]

The ninth edition of the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. Once again, the 2004 format was retained. Sri Lanka and India topped the Super Four stage and entered the final held in Karachi.

The Islanders came up with a dominating performance in the final, posting up 273 runs while batting first. Sanath Jayasuriya made a superlative century (125) in the first innings and blew the Indian bowlers away.

In their defence, the Sri Lankan bowling attack was led by Ajantha Mendis, who wreaked havoc with his six-wicket haul (6/13). India were bowled out for 173 and lost the final by 100 runs.

#1 2010 - India won by 81 runs

India beat Sri Lanka the last time they faced each other in an Asia Cup final [Getty Images]

The last time these two teams met in an Asia Cup final was in 2010 when India lifted their first Asia Cup title after a gap of 15 years. The tournament, hosted by Sri Lanka, saw India batting first in the finals in Dambulla.

The Indian innings rode on the back of Dinesh Karthik's 66-run knock. After Virat Kohli lost his wicket for 28, all three of MS Dhoni (38), Suresh Raina (29) and Rohit Sharma (41) enjoyed promising starts but could not convert them into big scores.

Lasith Malinga (2/57) and Thilina Kandamby (2/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as the hosts restricted India to 268/6 after the first innings.

The chase by Sri Lanka never got going, as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures. A 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Kandamby (31) and Chamara Kapugedera saw some fightback for Sri Lanka, but a well-worked run-out by Raina ended Kandamby's stay.

Kapugedera was stranded for his 55 at one end while Sri Lanka lost all their other wickets at 187 and lost the encounter by 81 runs. Ashish Nehra took a fantastic four-wicket haul (4/40) for the Men in Blue.