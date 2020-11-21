LPL 2020: Full list of Colombo Kings players, captain and squad details

The Colombo Kings (CK) franchise for LPL 2020, which will be led by veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been finalised, becoming the first LPL 2020 franchise to finalise their squad.

While there is still some confusion around West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell's availability due to injury, if he is fit, there's no doubt that he will be the star attraction for Colombo Kings at LPL 2020.

Apart from Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Irfan Pathan are some of the international stars who would be featuring in LPL 2020. On the other hand, some big names like Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga have pulled out of the tournament.

Various team members, coaches, and support staff of the Kings have started arriving in Sri Lanka over the last few days. The squad members have checked in at Shangrila Resort in Hambantota, and skipper Mathews is likely to join the franchise on November 22.

LPL 2020 will bring joy and happiness to Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews

Speaking about LPL 2020, Mathews said, “I am very excited about LPL. We CK have got a highly skilled team backed by an excellent coaching staff. This tournament will bring great value to Sri Lankan cricket and we appreciate the hard work and support of the Sri Lankan Government, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, health authorities, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and all other stakeholders involved in making this a reality. I am sure this will bring a lot of joy and happiness to our fellow Sri Lankan and cricket-loving public in the country.”

Colombo Kings CEO K. Ganapathy added, “I am glad to have such an amazing and dedicated team, which lights up my spirit. I am quite confident that they will leave no stone unturned and perform to the best of their ability and win the trophy for us.”

LPL 2020 will see five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers - taking on each other in 23 matches. Double-headers will take place every day, till the semi-finals of the tournament. The LPL 2020 final will be played on December 16. The peppy theme song of LPL 2020 was released on Friday.

The Kings will begin their LPL 2020 campaign against the Kandy Tuskers (KT) on November 26 at the MRI Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Colombo Kings Squad: Angelo Mathews (capt.), Andre Russell, Manpreet Singh Gony, Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thikshila de Silva, Tharindu Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Karim Khan Sadiq, Dhammika Prasad, Himesh Ramanayake, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Ratnayake, and Navod Paranavithana.

Coach: Herschelle Gibbs, Assistant Coach - Rangana Herath, Director - Shadab Jakati