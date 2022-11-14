"Make MS Dhoni non playing captain" - 5 suggestions made by former cricketers to improve Team India's performance in T20Is

Team India struggled to perform well in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue crashed out of last year's tournament in the Super 12 round itself after losing against Pakistan and New Zealand. This year, India topped Group 1 in the Super 12s but suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semifinals.

Despite having a strong squad, Team India failed to make it to the Asia Cup 2022 final as well. The performances of the Indian team have let the fans down. Quite a few cricket experts recently gave suggestions to the Indian team to improve their performance in T20Is.

In this listicle, we will compile the top five suggestions made by former cricketers to Team India.

#1 Parthiv Patel wants more bowling options in Team India

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel feels that if India want to become world champions, they should pick batters who can bowl a few overs as well. The current squad lacks such players. Here's what Patel said on Cricbuzz Live:

"If you want to become world champions, you must have those batters who can give you a couple of overs, and it gives a cushion to your captain and your bowler as well, an option of attacking."

#2 Irfan Pathan wants Team India to find 2 leaders

Many fans believe that Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy of India's T20I team from Rohit Sharma in the near future. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan thinks that India should groom one more leader alongside Hardik because he is a pace-bowling all-rounder with a history of injuries.

"What I personally think is that Hardik Pandya is a leader, who has done very well in the Gujarat Titians, won IPL, won the championship trophy. You need to find not one, but two leaders going forward to build their mark," Pathan said on Star Sports.

#3 Anil Kumble wants Team India to have different squads for different formats

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble has opined that India should consider building two separate squads for red-ball cricket and limited-overs formats. Citing the example of England's recent success, he said on ESPNCricinfo:

"Definitely, you need separate teams. You need, certainly, T20 specialists. I think what this English team has shown and even the last (T20) World Cup champions Australia have shown is that you need to invest in a lot of allrounders. Look at the batting order."

#4 Danish Kaneria names 2 candidates to replace Rahul Dravid as India's T20I coach

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for his defensive tactics. He felt India could have benched R Ashwin and played an extra pacer in some matches. Kaneria said on his YouTube channel that India should have a new T20I coach.

"Rahul Dravid is not a T20 coach and nor is VVS Laxman. Team India have to remove them. They need a coach like Virender Sehwag. Someone strict and honest as Gautam Gambhir will also do."

#5 Atul Wassan wants a non-playing captain in cricket

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan thinks that Team India should have a non-playing captain in cricket just like the Davis Cup teams have one in tennis. Naming MS Dhoni as a potential candidate for the role, he said on ABP Live:

“I think the time has come to have a non-playing captain in T20 cricket, who manages things from the outside, just like it happens in tennis. I think MS Dhoni should be made the non-playing captain of the Indian team.”

What should Team India do to improve in T20 World Cups? Share your suggestions in the comments below.

