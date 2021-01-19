Many centuries lie ahead in his future: VVS Laxman hails Shubman Gill for brilliant 91

Former India batsman VVS Laxman showered accolades on Shubman Gill after the young Indian opener scored a brilliant 91. The 21-year-old took the attack to the dangerous Australian bowlers on Day 5 of the Gabba Test.

Although Shubman Gill fell nine short of his maiden Test hundred, Laxman feels that it is only a matter of time before he scores many centuries.

According to VVS Laxman, it was the mental strength to handle the pressure against a highly experienced Aussie bowling outfit that stood out during Shubman Gill’s innings on the final day of the Gabba Test.

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill hit 91 from 146 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 62.33, to keep India’s faint hopes of a win in Brisbane alive.

He was eventually dismissed by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is featuring in his 100th Test. The off-spinner induced a drive from Shubman Gill outside off, and managed to find the edge, which was caught neatly by Steve Smith at slip.

Shubman Gill thwarts Australia with refreshing approach

Shubman Gill hit eight fours and two sixes in his innings, and raced from 74 to 89 in an over from Mitchell Starc. The aggressive opener began by pulling Starc for a maximum over deep square leg. The next ball was upper cut to third man for a four.

The next one was a no ball, and Shubman Gill pulled the short delivery through midwicket for another boundary. Cheteshwar Pujara joined in the act, with an uncharacteristic upper cut for four, as 20 runs came off the over - the 46th of India’s second innings.

Following his 91, Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He is 21 years and 129 days old. The previous Indian record was held by Dilip Vengsarkar (21 years and 297 days).

Pakistan’s Ijaz Ahmed is the youngest visiting batsman to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He was 21 years and 114 days old when he achieved the feat.

Youngest visiting players to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia:



21y 114d : Ijaz Ahmed

21y 129d : Shubman Gill*

21y 297d : Dilip Vengsarkar #AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, India were 175 for 3, chasing 328 on Day 5 of the final Test.