Marnus Labuschagne lauds Team India's bowling performance on day one of Boxing Day Test

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne credited the Indian bowlers for putting his side's batting line-up under immense pressure on day one of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The visitors made life difficult for the Australian batsmen and gave absolutely nothing away.

The Indian bowlers were sensational in their line and length and bundled out the Aussies for just 195 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-56. Marnus Labuschagne was the top scorer for the hosts with 48 runs but couldn't quite carry on to get a big score.

In a video conference after the end of the day's play, Marnus Labuschagne explained how the Indian bowlers tightened the screws on the Aussies and made run-scoring difficult.

"Certainly, we could have done better. We probably had three dismissals we did not probably need to. They (Indians) were bowling straight and (we are) not getting many runs on the off-side. Bowlers come up with new ideas to stop scoring, built pressure as they did today."

We have to adapt and make sure we score big in the second innings: Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne revealed the MCG pitch had a lot more in it for the bowlers than usual

Marnus Labuschagne revealed that the MCG pitch had a lot more in it for the bowlers than it usually has. Normally a batting paradise, the MCG pitch was bouncy and had enough in it for the bowlers to challenge the batsmen.

However, the 26-year-old didn't want to use this as an excuse for Australia's capitulation with the bat. He believes the Australian batsmen will adapt to the conditions and will try and get a big score in the second innings.

"During the game, we certainly had a chat. Teams have very good bowling line-ups and there was a little bit more in it (pitch). There was more seam and little bit more swing today which was something (that was) probably not seen usually at the MCG. We have to adapt and make sure that we score big in the second innings," Marnus Labuschagne asserted.

Team India have finished day one on 36-1 and trail by 159 runs. With Shubman Gill well set and the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane having enough experience, the visitors will look to take a decisive lead in their first innings.