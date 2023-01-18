Mohammed Siraj vs Mohammed Shami - who should partner Jasprit Bumrah at the 2023 ODI World Cup?

During his initial years in international cricket, Mohammed Siraj was viewed more as a Test bowler, even though he had come up with some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Team India’s think tank has placed greater faith in Siraj in the white-ball formats as well and he has not let the side down.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise of the Hyderabad fast bowler on the eve of the first one-dayer against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18, which will be played at Siraj’s home ground.

Rohit credited the pacer for bringing about significant improvement in his game over the last couple of years. Terming him a very important player in the team, he went on to describe Siraj as a bowler with very good skill sets who needs to be managed and kept fresh for upcoming challenges like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI World Cup.

Siraj’s recent success has put experienced pacer Mohammed Shami on the back burner. However, he has been Bumrah’s long-time partner and his contributions cannot be ignored.

Assuming Bumrah is fit for the World Cup in India, the management will have to choose between Siraj and Shami as the lead pacer’s bowling partner. We analyze who is the stronger contender.

Current form gives Siraj the edge over seasoned Shami

Mohammed Shami has struggled with white-ball form and fitness lately. Pic: Getty Images

Shami has played 85 ODIs and also holds the record for being the fastest Indian to claim 150 wickets in the format. However, going by pure form, Siraj definitely holds the edge when it comes to being a strong contender for Bumrah’s bowling partner at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, picking up nine scalps in three matches at an average of 10.22. He was among the wickets in Bangladesh as well, claiming six victims in three games even as India went down 2-1 in the series.

In the preceding T20Is in New Zealand, he was the leading wicket-taker, with six wickets in two matches, including a best of 4/17.

Playing in different conditions over the last few months, Siraj has been able to ace all the challenges and come up with trumps. The numbers are a byproduct of the improvement in the right-arm pacer’s skill sets.

Rohit elaborated upon the same during the pre-match conference on Tuesday, January 17. While praising the Hyderabad cricketer, he commented:

“We have seen his outswing in recent times. He was not known for it so much, but in the last series he continuously swung the new ball. This is very good for India, because when you swing the new ball, all the batters in the world find it difficult.”

Rohit hit the nail on the head with his observation. Siraj has consistently claimed wickets with the new ball, getting it to move. That’s not all, he has been effective in the middle overs and the death as well, when called up to bowl. In a nutshell, he has become India’s go-to man in Bumrah’s absence.

While there are no doubts about Shami’s Test credentials, his inconsistency in white-ball cricket has been a worry for a while now. The 32-year-old had a disappointing one-day series against Sri Lanka. He played all three matches but managed only three wickets at a disappointing average of 43.33.

Shami only made headlines when he appealed for a run-out at the non-striker’s end against Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka during the first ODI in Guwahati. The appeal was subsequently withdrawn by skipper Rohit.

Earlier, Shami had a mixed T20 World Cup in Australia, following which he battled injury issues and missed the tour of Bangladesh. Since the start of 2022, the Bengal pacer has claimed only seven wickets in six ODI matches at an average of 35.28.

Apart from his form, his fitness is also a concern. Shami is part of the ODI series against New Zealand, but another poor showing could put his place in jeopardy.

Experts back Siraj for the 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Pic: BCCI

According to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Siraj has done everything needed to be considered for selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Speaking on Star Sports, he commented:

“From the 50-over World Cup's perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly.

“It is not about this (Sri Lanka) series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing. He is moving the ball both ways, bowling fast, and improving his level. He will try to convert his ODI form into T20 cricket as well.”

Veteran Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has also termed the fast bowler a strong contender to make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Speaking on Cricbuzz during the Bangladesh series, he commented:

“He is handful with the new ball and the fact that through the middle. He is able to pick those wickets as well. He is definitely somebody that India will be looking at. We know Bumrah is there, but the other slots are open for the moment.

“I think Mohammed Siraj is one hell of a strong contender going into the fast-bowling attack that India would possess in this World Cup.”

Siraj has registered impressive numbers in ODIs. Having made his debut in 2019, he has claimed 33 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 22.18.

